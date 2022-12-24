Read full article on original website
All lanes now open on I-75 North in Gallatin County; warming trend underway, but be careful on the roads
Both lanes of Interstate 71 North in Gallatin County were openedf to traffic Sunday. A series of lane closures had been in effect on a portion of the interstate since Thursday morning due to slick conditions brought on by the arctic front that led to multiple stalled trucks and cars.
wdrb.com
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
linknky.com
Northbound I-71 reopens in NKY after almost 48 hours of backups; drivers asked to use ‘extreme caution’
Northbound I-71 reopened Saturday evening in Northern Kentucky after almost 48 hours of traffic backups due to dangerous road conditions. An emergency alert went out Friday night noting I-71 NB near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County was “impassible.” Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that teams were working to find a route to divert traffic for cars stuck on the interstate.
AAA: For safety’s sake, here are tips to be sure your vehicle is ready for driving in wintry weather
As cold weather grips the area, here are safety tips from AAA to be sure you are safe — and ready — for the road:. • Motorists are likely to be overconfident in their vehicles’ ability to operate at extreme temperatures and maneuver on potentially snowy and ice-packed roads.
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Texas Turnaround, first in state, in Covington now open, provides safe interstate access
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announced the final configuration of the state’s first Texas Turnaround Lane — in Covington — and it is now open to traffic. Named for its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround helps traffic...
wnky.com
Try to avoid driving through the weekend
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
wkdzradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern
The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Add ‘auto shops’ to your list of busiest places during the freezing weather; batteries were flying off shelves
And you thought the lines at the malls would be staked and packed with returns after Christmas. You wanna guess the busiest places – at least in Northern Kentucky – post Christmas and post blizzard?. Auto Zone. And Advanced Auto Parts. Perhaps you were one of many looking...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
WLWT 5
Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
KY Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants to help recycle your Christmas trees for fish habitats
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has a way to help recycle live Christmas trees and help improve fish habitats across the state. KDFWR has drop-off points across the state to bring old trees and put them to good use. They will take your tree and combine it with others to create fish attractors for lakes all over the state. Trees will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new habitat sites. These brush reefs provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish, as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish.
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
Arctic blast hits KY; knocks out power to thousands
A stong cold front moved through KY Thursday night
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County. Car into a ditch. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
As first major storm of the season hits state, be prepared if you travel and stay home if you can
With arctic temperatures, strong winds and snow expected to appear throughout today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials urge travelers to watch for hazardous road conditions that can create slick spots, limit visibility and cause traffic delays. Highway crews are on high alert and are prepared to deploy and respond as needed through the holiday weekend.
WLWT 5
Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 split, north of Walton, is shut down
WALTON, Ky. — Southbound I-71 at the I-75/I-71 split (just north of the Walton Exit on I-75) is shut down at this time. Multiple vehicles are stuck on the interstate around the 63 mile marker on I-71 in Gallatin County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was...
