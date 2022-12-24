ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

linknky.com

Northbound I-71 reopens in NKY after almost 48 hours of backups; drivers asked to use ‘extreme caution’

Northbound I-71 reopened Saturday evening in Northern Kentucky after almost 48 hours of traffic backups due to dangerous road conditions. An emergency alert went out Friday night noting I-71 NB near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County was “impassible.” Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted that teams were working to find a route to divert traffic for cars stuck on the interstate.
wdrb.com

SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Try to avoid driving through the weekend

SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – After a winter storm goes through the area, roads still prove to be unsafe. In an interview with trooper Daniel Priddy of the Kentucky State Police, several accidents occurred on I-65 the morning of Dec. 23. Priddy said, “I talked to some officers this morning,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard Warning extended for part of Michiana, blowing snow still a concern

The Blizzard Warning has been cancelled for several counties in our region, however it has been extended into the evening for Berrien and Cass counties in SW MI. Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WLWT 5

Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. No injuries have been reported with this incident. There is no timetable for when the interstate...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KY Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources wants to help recycle your Christmas trees for fish habitats

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has a way to help recycle live Christmas trees and help improve fish habitats across the state. KDFWR has drop-off points across the state to bring old trees and put them to good use. They will take your tree and combine it with others to create fish attractors for lakes all over the state. Trees will be used to replenish existing fish habitat sites as well as create new habitat sites. These brush reefs provide nesting and rearing habitat for gamefish, as well as creating homes for invertebrates and smaller fishes that provide food for larger fish.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

As first major storm of the season hits state, be prepared if you travel and stay home if you can

With arctic temperatures, strong winds and snow expected to appear throughout today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials urge travelers to watch for hazardous road conditions that can create slick spots, limit visibility and cause traffic delays. Highway crews are on high alert and are prepared to deploy and respond as needed through the holiday weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
