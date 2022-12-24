ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 6

Related
wymt.com

Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

End of ’22 marks best two-year period for private-sector investment, job creation in state history

Gov. Andy Beshear announced this year’s books have officially closed on another successful year of economic growth in Kentucky, concluding the best two-year period for announced private-sector investment and job creation in state history. This year, 248 private-sector new-location and expansion projects committed to invest nearly $10.5 billion and...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Branscum named vice chair of economic development committee

Representative Josh Branscum of Russell Springs was recently announced as the new vice chair of the Kentucky House’s Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states.  The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
sam1039.com

LIHEAP Funds Available To Help Kentuckians Pay Their Heating Bills

Governor Beshear is encouraging low-income Kentuckians to apply for help paying their heating bills. Applications are being accepted starting Jan. 9 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component or LIHEAP. To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here. The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state. Applications are accepted first come, first serve during the enrollment period that begins Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds run out. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
z93country.com

Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year

Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
KENTUCKY STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters

money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.
KENTUCKY STATE
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy