wymt.com
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
wdrb.com
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky residents will pay less in income tax in 2023, but to offset that loss in state revenue, many things will be included in the current 6% sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
wvlt.tv
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
End of ’22 marks best two-year period for private-sector investment, job creation in state history
Gov. Andy Beshear announced this year’s books have officially closed on another successful year of economic growth in Kentucky, concluding the best two-year period for announced private-sector investment and job creation in state history. This year, 248 private-sector new-location and expansion projects committed to invest nearly $10.5 billion and...
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
lakercountry.com
Branscum named vice chair of economic development committee
Representative Josh Branscum of Russell Springs was recently announced as the new vice chair of the Kentucky House’s Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when—or in many states, whether—bills will be considered.”
Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map
Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to challenge the accuracy of a new federal broadband availability map that will help determine how billions of federal dollars for broadband deployment will be allocated among states. The Federal Communications Commission in November released a proposed online interactive map that lists available internet providers and the maximum advertised […] The post Kentuckians encouraged to challenge accuracy of new broadband map appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
sam1039.com
LIHEAP Funds Available To Help Kentuckians Pay Their Heating Bills
Governor Beshear is encouraging low-income Kentuckians to apply for help paying their heating bills. Applications are being accepted starting Jan. 9 for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component or LIHEAP. To access fact sheets from the state’s six participating utility companies, click here. The LIHEAP Crisis Component program is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services in partnership with Community Action Kentucky agencies across the state. Applications are accepted first come, first serve during the enrollment period that begins Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds run out. To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452.
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
z93country.com
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
Stimulus money available for Kentucky homeowners and renters
money in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Could you use some help with housing expenses, rent, or utilities? If so, you're not alone. Here's some good news: there are several stimulus programs available to help you out. All you have to do is apply for these programs to find out if you qualify.
Kentucky’s COVID metrics see an uptick in latest weekly report from state public health officials
Most of the metrics used in tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky saw increases in the latest weekly report, which wasn’t issued until Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday weekend. State public health officials say there were 8,920 new cases during the last seven days, an increase of 2,544...
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January.
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
WHAS 11
Cincinnati doctor expresses concerns about Kentucky's medical marijuana executive order
CINCINNATI — Jan. 1 will not only be the start of a new year, but it will also be the start of a new kind of experiment for Kentucky. Although marijuana will still be illegal in the commonwealth, sick Kentuckians certified for medical marijuana will be immune to prosecution.
Kentucky task force wants to move child support collection to AG's office
(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers are recommending child support enforcement be moved out of the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services and given to the attorney general’s office after a review found a significant amount yet to be collected and enforcement challenges at the county level.
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. again 43rd in America's Health Rankings, scoring lowest in behavior and health outcomes
After not ranking states for two years due to the pandemic, America's Health Rankings again placed Kentucky among the 10 unhealthiest states, ranking its healthiness 43rd, the same slot it had in the last rankings, in 2019. Kentucky has found itself among the bottom 10 unhealthiest states since the rankings...
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map
The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
