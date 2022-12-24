ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler

MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah teen’s family thanks Nebraska man who found Amber Alert suspect

LAYTON, Utah — The family of a missing Layton teen thanked an attentive gas station attendant who was credited for bringing a Utah Amber Alert to an end. The missing teen was found safe Wednesday morning 800 miles away in Grand Isle, Nebraska. The suspect, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima — one of several names that has surfaced for the suspect — was taken into custody.
LAYTON, UT
AOL Corp

Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah

A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police find missing Utah boy with alleged kidnapper

GRAND ISLAND, NE - A 13-year-old Utah boy is safe after Grand Island Police found him with an alleged kidnapper early this morning. Police say a gas station clerk at the south Git 'N Split called 9-1-1 about a suspicious vehicle just before 2:00 AM. Officers responded and found the boy with 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima. Utah Police say the man also goes by aliases Aaron Zemen and Hunter Fox and is from Arizona. The boy went missing overnight Tuesday and his disappearance prompted an AMBER alert. The boy lives in Layton, Utah, about 800 miles west of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Ogden man shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Tuesday night. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said they were called after the victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Fallen tree prompts FrontRunner delays from Woods Cross to Ogden

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A fallen tree that was blocking TRAX rails in the area of 1922 South 925 West in Woods Cross prompted FrontRunner delays northbound from Woods Cross to Ogden early Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of Utah Transit Authority initially said that those planning to travel the...
OGDEN, UT
kmvt

Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old Utah boy

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe. Evan McConney, from Layton, Utah, was found “in a car at a gas station in Grand Island, Nebraska,” along with the suspect in the case, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman of Arizona, the Layton City Police Department said.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Layton mom pleads for 13-year-old son’s safe return

LAYTON, Utah — A mother pleaded Tuesday night for the safe return of her teenage son following a kidnapping that launched an Amber Alert. On Tuesday afternoon, Layton City Police Department launched the alert to locate 13-year-old Evan McConney, whom detectives said was lured away by 26-year-old suspect Aaron Zeman of Arizona.
LAYTON, UT

