A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho RestaurantS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The HolidaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake CityBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
KSLTV
Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler
MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting kills one in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
KSLTV
Utah teen’s family thanks Nebraska man who found Amber Alert suspect
LAYTON, Utah — The family of a missing Layton teen thanked an attentive gas station attendant who was credited for bringing a Utah Amber Alert to an end. The missing teen was found safe Wednesday morning 800 miles away in Grand Isle, Nebraska. The suspect, 26-year-old Tadashi Kojima — one of several names that has surfaced for the suspect — was taken into custody.
kjzz.com
Woman hospitalized with broken bones, fractured skull after sledding accident in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A young woman was hospitalized after a bad sledding accident in Provo. Kyliee Young said her friends and boyfriend invited her to go sledding on Dec. 16. She joked that she really wanted to stay home and watch movies, but she mustered up the energy to go have a good time.
KSLTV
Utah mom helps others get access to children’s medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like children’s Tylenol or Ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. “I know a lot of...
AOL Corp
Search and rescue team save dog near frozen waterfall in Utah
A dog that was stranded near a frozen waterfall in Utah on Christmas Eve was saved by search and rescue officials and reunited with her owner. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, a local man was hiking near Waterfall Canyon on Saturday when he became separated from his dog Nala.
News Channel Nebraska
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
KSLTV
Ogden man shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Tuesday night. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said they were called after the victim was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he died from his injuries. Investigators believe the...
KSLTV
Flight trouble forcing some Utes fans to change Rose Bowl transportation plans
SALT LAKE CITY — The Southwest Airlines flight crisis continues to leave many Utahns stranded and unable to reach their destinations. A lot of Utah fans planning to travel to California for the Rose Bowl aren’t sure if their flights will make it. Passengers continue to get messages...
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
kmyu.tv
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
KSLTV
Farmington police welcomes new emotional and mental wellness dog to the team
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Farmington Police Department is growing by adding the furriest director of emotional and mental wellness to their team. On Tuesday, Snoop became Farmington Police Department’s newest hire: a black and white bernedoodle. Farmington City Police Department Chief, Eric Johnsen, said bringing on the dog...
KUTV
Fallen tree prompts FrontRunner delays from Woods Cross to Ogden
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A fallen tree that was blocking TRAX rails in the area of 1922 South 925 West in Woods Cross prompted FrontRunner delays northbound from Woods Cross to Ogden early Tuesday afternoon. Representatives of Utah Transit Authority initially said that those planning to travel the...
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
kmvt
KSLTV
Layton mom pleads for 13-year-old son’s safe return
LAYTON, Utah — A mother pleaded Tuesday night for the safe return of her teenage son following a kidnapping that launched an Amber Alert. On Tuesday afternoon, Layton City Police Department launched the alert to locate 13-year-old Evan McConney, whom detectives said was lured away by 26-year-old suspect Aaron Zeman of Arizona.
