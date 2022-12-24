Read full article on original website
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
Safety tips when popping fireworks for New Year’s
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather looks nice for this upcoming weekend, which is a good sign for people who like to celebrate the new year by popping fireworks. Fireworks are fun but they are also dangerous and can result in injury or a grass fire, so here are many ways to have fun this new year without anything going wrong.
Busted pipes leave plumbers busy over holiday weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents and business in Wichita Falls found themselves calling plumbers and service cleaning companies to help them on Christmas Eve and Day. Many pipes burst due to the cold weather taking over Wichita Falls the past few days. Once water freezes in a pipe, it can lead to a disaster for any homeowner or business owner. For this issue, there’s a certain company called to fix it and another one called to clean it all up.
Popular Lawton restaurant on waiting list for plumber after pipe bursts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Plumbers are working to catch up on calls after last week’s winter freeze, and one Lawton business is waiting for a plumber because of a busted water pipe. Polly’s Thai Food on Sheridan Road is temporarily closed until a plumber is available to make repairs....
WFPD officials confirm 20th crash fatality of 2022
This fatality increased the total crash fatalities in Wichita Falls for the year 2022 to 20, with one investigation still pending.
Driver in multi-county chase identified
A Parker County man is facing several charges after a chase spanning multiple North Texas counties ultimately ended in Wichita Falls on Monday night.
Wichita Falls man missing since June has been found
Travis Russell, 23, of Wichita Falls, was reported to the Wichita Falls Police Department as a missing person by his father on August 22, 2022.
Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak. This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:. Administration. WIC. Health & Wellness. Environmental...
Suspect detained after Clay County chase ends in Wichita County
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have taken one male into custody following a high-speed chase that began in Clay County and ultimately ended in Wichita County. Multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a chase […]
Where to donate your child’s old toys
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that Christmas day has passed, you might be wondering what to do with your child’s old toys. You could consider donating them to a local shelter. Brad Pickett, chief development officer at Faith Mission, said they’re willing to take any toys that are...
Woman in custody allegedly offers WFPD officer $1,000 to let her go
According to WFPD officers transporting the suspect to jail, she said she would do anything to avoid going to jail.
Local renters are living in unbearably cold conditions
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local renters said they are living in unbearable conditions during this cold snap. According to World Health Organization, there are many health risks in living in a cold home colder than 64 degrees. They said it can impact blood pressure, asthma, and mental health. That’s...
Two ejected in early morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road. According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident. They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop […]
Man arrested after alleged bloody Christmas Day assault
Police received a call from an anonymous neighbor who was in tears and told dispatch, "he has to be killing her up there."
Rain chances return Monday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will see overcast skies with a low of 50. Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 39 with overcast skies. Friday, the wind will calm down. We will have winds that are light and variable. However, temps won’t be as warm on Friday. We will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 43 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 65 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 49 with partly cloudy skies.
Owner believes burglar started fire that destroyed home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The owner of a home that burned down Saturday morning, killing several animals, believes a burglar broke in and set the fire that destroyed her house and all the families belongings, and also killed several pets and animals. The owner filed a burglary report with police after noticing some things missing […]
Argument over Christmas gifts leads to assault of pregnant woman
According to police, the victim is 8 months pregnant.
Christmas traffic stop leads to drug arrest
According to deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop landed a Lawton man in jail on Christmas Day with a felony drug charge.
Windy weather continues Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will have a low of 38 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 75 with mostly sunny skies. However, Wednesday, it will be windy again. We will have winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 will be possible. Thursday, we will have a high of 68 with overcast skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 38 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, the wind will start to calm down. We will have southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. However, temps won’t be as warm on Friday. We will have a high of 62 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 46 with partly cloudy skies.
What in the Hell is This Recipe I Found for a Wichita Falls Mop?
Decided to see if we had any famous Wichita Falls dishes. Well, I found something interesting. So when you Google Wichita Falls recipes. Standard things pop up, Red Draws, Red Tacos, Western Burgers. However, before ANY of those things come up. Something pops up called the Wichita Falls Mop. Wait, what? It is literally the first result on Google for Wichita Falls' recipes.
