Read full article on original website
Related
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023
Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Will mail be delivered Christmas Eve or the day after Christmas?
Your late Christmas gift may be delivered even later this year.
Sam’s Club Reduces Membership Price - Discount is Temporary
For a limited time, Sam's Club Plus Memberships is $70. The regular membership price is $110, which means that for a limited time, customers can save $40. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores
Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Walmart Charged Customers Double
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
For 3 Days, McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Big Macs. This Is How You Can Get One
Thanks to McDonald’s, the holiday season just got slightly more jolly. And we, for one, are lovin’ it. All December long, the chain’s “SZN of Sharing” promotion has offered the gift of three weeks of delicious deals! From a chance to win a lifetime of free McDonald’s with a McDonald’s gold card to indulging in everyone’s favorite bestselling McDonald’s items at a free or discounted rate, Mickey D’s has you covered.
Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?
When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Popculture
Cake Recalled Just Days Before Christmas
Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.
Update: Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2023
A recent industry-wide downturn has renewed online speculation regarding the future of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNN.com, BusinessInsider.com, and Google.com.
I Love Costco -- but Here Are 5 Things I Refuse to Buy There
Costco is great, but it doesn't always offer the best products or deals.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Costco new arrivals this week (December 2022)
December has arrived, and as usual, I'm here to inform you of the newest things available at your preferred Costco store. In December, there are a tonne of new things that I found, including tiny appliances. Just a kind reminder to keep in mind that various offers exist for frozen meals and may vary depending on your store.
Comments / 0