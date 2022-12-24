Just days before Christmas, Almondy AB is recalling Almondy Almond cake with Daim after a metal piece has been found in the product, which makes it unsafe to eat, Food Standards Agency reports. The cake is sold in IKEA stores. In addition to the online website posting, point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the cake. The notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product. Anyone who has already purchased the item is encouraged to return it or discard it immediately.

7 DAYS AGO