Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill in Springfield believed to be the biggest since 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Christmas Eve at a Goodwill in the 800 Block of North 11 Street. The crews arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say due to the heavy fire conditions, the poor condition of...
$500 worth of merchandise stolen from Ross Dress for Less
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is assisting the Springfield Police Department in reference to a retail theft and an aggravated battery that took place at Ross Dress for Less. The Springfield Police Department says at 6:15 p.m. on December 22, Three females entered the store and proceeded to...
Three vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
First Night Springfield New Years celebration returns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — First Night Springfield is returning after a long pandemic pause. Families are invited for interactive fun, free-of-charge events from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Hoogland. There will be arts and crafts ranging from designing bead bracelets to creating...
Decatur Water Services temporarily delayed due to cold-weather incident
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions. City officials say water crews s have been responding to an uncharacteristic number of emergencies since Friday. There have been 15+ water main breaks...
Top 5 reported crimes of 2022 from Springfield Police
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — As 2022 comes to an end, Springfield Police said almost the same crimes that were reported most in 2021 were the same for this year. Springfield Police Department said the top crimes for 2022 are very similar to the top crimes for 2021. The Springfield...
Jacksonville under boil order
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there is a boil order in effect for the City of Jacksonville. The following City of Jacksonville customers is under the boil order until further notice. The boil order is on Doolin Street. Any questions please contact the City of...
Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
Decatur carjacker sentenced to 14-years in prison
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur. Shepheard III, who originally pleaded not guilty, ended up taking a plea deal. Shepherd III, admitted to a newly-added...
