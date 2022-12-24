Read full article on original website
City of Elkhart offering drop-off locations for Christmas trees
ELKHART, Ind. -- With the Christmas holiday now in the rearview mirror, the city of Elkhart is providing drop-off locations for residents looking to get rid of their Christmas trees. Free drop-off locations are:. Northside Gym. Westside Middle School parking lot. Pierre Moran Pavilion. Riverview Park parking lot. The city...
SBN contractors working overtime delivering misplaced luggage
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Airlines are still reeling from the chaos caused by the holiday blizzard. The storm hit during peak travel time, cancelling flights all over the country. Travelers, and in some cases, luggage, were left stranded. Now, airlines have to deal with bags and bags of misplaced luggage. Contractors...
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
Four Winds Casinos hotel, spa job fair at University Park Mall January 3-4
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Four Winds Casinos is hosting a job fair on January 3 and 4 to fill open positions for Four Winds South Bend's upcoming hotel and spa expansion. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days inside the old Bar Louie restaurant, located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
Granger Rocky River Tap and Table restaurant flooded
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --Granger's Rocky River Tap and Table is currently shut down until after the first of the year. According to owner Kurt Janowsky, four pipes in the ceiling burst after closing time on Christmas Eve and flooded the kitchen and dining room. Then now have to tear out...
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its decision to designate one location, Faith Mission of Elkhart, as the municipal warming center. “Even some of our folks who are unhoused and are choosing to live outside,...
Holiday Heroes: South Bend Police Department food pantry
--- Eight years ago, officers from the South Bend Police Department took the initiative to address an issue they noticed while working the midnight shift. "So, the midnight shift came up with this idea to start a small little food pantry, and to use the food for, you know, people that when they come across certain scenarios that may be in great need," said Officer Joshua Morgan.
Stranded vehicles litter the toll roads following the holiday blizzard, keeping towing companies busy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Michiana is still recovering from the holiday blizzard, and after a weekend of slide-offs, rollovers, and stranded cars, towing companies have their work cut out for them. Anyone driving the turnpike following this weekend's blizzard will see scores of cars and semi-trucks stranded on the side...
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Market helps curb hunger in Lake, Porter counties
"It helps families just know we can celebrate and that the food is being taken care of."
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
Recycle your holiday lights with the Elkhart Environmental Center
ELKHART, Ind. - Community members can recycle unusable holiday lights at the Elkhart Environmental Center through January 31. Broken or unwanted lights can be placed in a collection bin located outside the environmental center's Visitor's Cabin anytime through the end of January. The environmental center is accepting broken string lights,...
South Bend Kwanzaa Celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Holiday celebrations are still in full swing, as Kwanza kicks off in South Bend, with the Saint Joe County Public Library hosting its annual Kwanzaa celebration. With music and drinks going, there is also candle lighting the ceremony, with the even free and open to everyone.
Oslo branch of Elkhart Public Library closed due to water damage
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Oslo branch of the Elkhart Public Library will be closed on Tuesday due to water damage caused by winter weather. All events scheduled at the Oslo branch on Tuesday will not take place. Library officials have not announced when the branch will reopen or what the...
Indiana police officers save Christmas for local family: 'Makes everything worthwhile'
South Bend police officers sprang into action to save Christmas for a family, replacing stolen presents after a break-in left them with nothing under the tree.
Mishawaka Housing Authority responds to complaints about heat at assisted living facility
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The Mishawaka Housing Authority has responded with a statement to the complaints about heat at assisted living facility. "Prompted by concerns raised in the local media the Indiana Department of Health visited the facility on December 27. Their inspection confirmed that all apartments have sufficient heat and did not identify any deficiencies in the operation of the Vannoni Living Center."
House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night
WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
