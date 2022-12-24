ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest & Serve 3 Summonses

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between December 16, 2022 to December 22, 2022. Luiz Oliveira (32, Peabody) was arrested for OUI Liquor, Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License, Leaving The Scene Of Property Damage & Marked Lanes Violation. Oliveira allegedly damaged a mailbox and left its debris in the roadway. Driver may have also been involved in a recent hit and run on 93. (5:40am)
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 21, 2022: New York Man Served Summons For Alleged Assault & Battery; Catalytic Converter Stolen

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, December 21, 2022:. A caller reported a catalytic converter was taken off her vehicle parked in the Wilmington Plaza parking lot sometime between 5pm and midnight. (12:52am) A caller reported that while parked in the Winchester...
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (December 29, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Payroll Administrative Assistant at Pepsi Co.
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc.
OBITUARY: Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, 90

MEDFORD, MA — Florence S. (D’Arcangelo) Iovine, age 90, of Wilmington, formerly of Medford, passed away on December 20th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Iovine. Loving mother of Deborah Mayo and her husband Robert of Wilmington and Denise Cassidy and her husband Lawrence “Larry” of Marshfield. Devoted grandmother of Joseph Mayo, Joshua Mayo, Meghan Cassidy, Brittany Cassidy and the late Zachary Mayo. Cherished great grandmother of Benjamin, Kaia, Natalie and Gianna. Sister of Anthony D’Arcangelo, Virginia Fonseca, the late Lee Gentile and the late Mary Doherty. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
OBITUARY: Stephen D. Brown, 77

WILMINGTON, MA — Steve Brown, 77, formally of Wilmington, MA passed away on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Concord Hospital in Concord, NH with his family by his side. Steve was born on August 30, 1945 in Stoneham, MA, son of John C. Brown II and Dorothy (Moore) Brown. He was a longtime resident of Wilmington before moving to Chichester, NH in 1985.
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
