Washington, DC

NHL

What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship

With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points

The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed

Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS

FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022

The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL

Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators

Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

CBJ announce roster moves

Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1

CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL

3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors

Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL

Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights

LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

RECAP: 2022-23 Oilers Skills Competition

EDMONTON, AB - It was Team White who came out victorious 31-15 over Team Blue in the 2022-23 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers on Wednesday night. The event was the first held since the 2019-20 season and it was great night in front of the Oilers faitfhful who packed Rogers Place to capacity.
NHL

Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful

RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG

Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks

BLUES The St. Louis Blues came out on the wrong end of another tight battle on Tuesday, falling 5-4 to Toronto for their second straight overtime loss and third straight loss overall. The Blues have now played five overtime/shootout games out of their last eight, sharing the most in the NHL in that span.
CHICAGO, IL

