Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
NHL
What Sabres fans should watch for at the 2023 World Junior Championship
With the gifts exchanged and the holiday meals consumed, hockey fans can settle in front of the television today when the puck drops on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Among the under-20 participants looking to add a gold medal to...
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
Makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. OILERS
FLAMES (16-12-7) vs. OILERS (18-15-2) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (32) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (14) Oilers:. Points - Connor McDavid (66) Goals - McDavid (20)
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings come out of their holiday break with a big divisional matchup on home ice. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Tempe, AZ) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio.
NHL
Lafleur, Bossy, Gillies among deaths in hockey world in 2022
The hockey community was hit hard in 2022 with the deaths of a beloved Montreal Canadiens icon and one of the most electrifying players in NHL history, two-thirds of "The Trio Grande" line from the New York Islanders dynasty seasons of the 1980s and a pioneer who helped change the perception of players from Sweden.
NHL
Hintz late goal lifts Stars past Predators
Scores second of game with 53 seconds left for Dallas. Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the game winner in the final minute, to help the Stars earn a 3-2 victory over the Predators. 04:56 •. Roope Hintz scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 53 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Club activates C Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve; Adds RW Emil Bemstrom to roster on emergency recall from AHL's Cleveland Monsters; Assigns D Jake Christiansen to Monsters. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Cole Sillinger off Injured Reserve, added right wing Emil Bemstrom to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1
CALGARY, AB - The regular season Battle of Alberta has been won. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames by a 2-1 score at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night on the back of Tyson Barrie's 100th career goal, Connor McDavid's 31st marker of the season and 46 saves from goaltender Stuart Skinner to emerge victorious over their provincial rivals in the three-game season series.
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
NHL
Arvidsson, Danault each has 3 points, Kings defeat Golden Knights
LOS ANGELES -- Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault each had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. "Divisional game, we've got to win these games, especially at home," Arvidsson said. "I think we...
NHL
Recap: Canes Tie Franchise History With Ninth Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes continued their hot streak on Tuesday, coming out of the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Returning to action after having three days off for the NHL's holiday break, the Canes picked up right where they left off when the puck went down.
NHL
RECAP: 2022-23 Oilers Skills Competition
EDMONTON, AB - It was Team White who came out victorious 31-15 over Team Blue in the 2022-23 Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers on Wednesday night. The event was the first held since the 2019-20 season and it was great night in front of the Oilers faitfhful who packed Rogers Place to capacity.
NHL
Inside The Streaks: What's Made The Canes Successful
RALEIGH, NC. - On American Thanksgiving, the Carolina Hurricanes had won 10 games and lost 10 games. They'd allowed 56 goals and scored 54. The power play ranked 30th in the league at just a 13.5% success rate. Tied with the New York Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan...
NHL
Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
NHL
Dallas Stars recall forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Olofsson will wear No. 42 for Dallas. Olofsson, 26, has recorded 12 points (4-8--12) and a +11 rating...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - MIN @ WPG
Searching for offence in the third period in Washington, Rick Bowness loaded up his top line with Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. They had some success and will once again be put together for tonight's important divisional matchup with the Minnesota Wild. Bowness feels since they have last change, he can use that to his advantage. The Jets have lost Cole Perfetti for 7-10 days, so they are thin on the wing right now, so the expectation for the remaining three lines is to be good on the forecheck and they have to crash and bang the net.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Blackhawks
BLUES The St. Louis Blues came out on the wrong end of another tight battle on Tuesday, falling 5-4 to Toronto for their second straight overtime loss and third straight loss overall. The Blues have now played five overtime/shootout games out of their last eight, sharing the most in the NHL in that span.
