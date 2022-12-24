Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Delphos Herald
Tri-County 2022 Man of the Year: Fortener has a mission of service to the community
DELPHOS — Jim Fortener is not one to boast about his service to the Delphos area. The 82-year-old from Delphos was selected as Man of the Year, something he actually tried not to accept when told he was the winner. After retiring 20 years ago, Fortener has made it...
Delphos Herald
Tri-County 2022 Woman of the Year: Kortokrax believes in getting involved to make a difference
OTTOVILLE — The winner of the Delphos Herald’s 2022 Tri-County Woman of the Year is Michelle Kortokrax from Ottoville. The honor came as a bit of a surprise. “I was kind of shocked but honored. My aunt, Millie Ruen, I believe, has won it in the past. So I was a little bit familiar with it,” Kortokrax said.
Delphos Herald
Senior center names January events
DELPHOS - Everyone enjoyed the Center’s Christmas party on Dec. 9! We enjoyed a catered lunch, performance by Jefferson Show Choir, visit and gifts from Santa and a yummy dessert to finish the day. Connie Stemen and Ruth Liebrecht won the raffle with a quilt and afghan donated by Rochelle Clifford and Ginny Merricle, respectively. Winners of the 50/50 drawing were Mary Lou Schulte, Ann Baldauf and Janet Hoersten. It was a lot of fun and great to see everyone!
Comments / 0