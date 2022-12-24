DELPHOS - Everyone enjoyed the Center’s Christmas party on Dec. 9! We enjoyed a catered lunch, performance by Jefferson Show Choir, visit and gifts from Santa and a yummy dessert to finish the day. Connie Stemen and Ruth Liebrecht won the raffle with a quilt and afghan donated by Rochelle Clifford and Ginny Merricle, respectively. Winners of the 50/50 drawing were Mary Lou Schulte, Ann Baldauf and Janet Hoersten. It was a lot of fun and great to see everyone!

DELPHOS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO