Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions. Erica and Davon Thomas were expecting their first child on Christmas Day, but around 11 p.m. on December 23, Erica's contractions began.
Albany Herald
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease. The 17-year-old shiba inu stopped "eating and drinking voluntarily" on Christmas Eve, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, according to a series of Instagram posts by her owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher in Sakura, Japan.
Comments / 0