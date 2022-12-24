Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?

Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease. The 17-year-old shiba inu stopped "eating and drinking voluntarily" on Christmas Eve, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, according to a series of Instagram posts by her owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher in Sakura, Japan.

