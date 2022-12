A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night during an altercation inside a Nordstrom store at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, authorities said. The shooting prompted a more than one-hour lockdown.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters in a late-night news briefing that an officer heard the gunshots coming from the first floor of the Nordstrom at about 7:50 p.m. local time. The officer responded to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, Hodges said. His name was not immediately provided. According to Hodges, surveillance video showed that the shooting...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO