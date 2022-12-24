Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Tickets on sale for Blessings in a Backpack's celebrity chef dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that sends food home with needy students is holding a celebrity chef fundraising dinner in March. Blessings in a Backpack fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) students this year. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
WHAS 11
Louisville pet food bank needs donations after frozen pipe bursts
A frozen pipe burst in the unit above their nonprofit. Around 80% of the bags filled with pet food and resources were ruined days before their distribution.
Wave 3
Firefighters save presents as Indiana officer’s home lost in Christmas Day fire
Travelers try to leave Louisville after severe winter storm. Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House. Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House. Southern Indiana non-profits host a Christmas Party to help kids in need with trauma. Updated:...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile clinic to offer 3 days of service this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chance to get your pet the health care it needs only takes a $5 deposit. The Kentucky Humane Society Care-a-van mobile veterinary clinic, which provides low-cost pet wellness services, is offering three days of service starting Tuesday. There will be vaccines, flea, tick and worm...
WLKY.com
Broadbent Arena remaining open 1 more day for those needing shelter from frigid temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the snow and cold sticking around for at least one more day, a local shelter is staying open for those who need it. With temperatures still below freezing, many of the city’s homeless population are still seeking shelter. Luckily for them, Broadbent Arena will...
WLKY.com
'I'm very heartbroken': Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue closing doors after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A staple in the Clifton neighborhood is closing its doors after 15 years. Ramiro's Cantina released a statement saying they would be closing their restaurant on Frankfort Avenue as of Friday, Dec. 30. "I'm very heartbroken, it's hard to get a good authentic street taco in...
WLKY.com
The Hope Village moves residents indoors as cold temperatures continue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow and freezing temperatures are making it especially difficult for the most vulnerable in our community. To combat this, The Hope Village, Louisville's first safe, outdoor space for the homeless community, moved residents indoors. Angel Todd, The Hope Village's site director, says their team had...
Germantown business asks for community help after busted pipe floods shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after inclement winter weather rolled through Kentuckiana, some local businesses are still feeling the storm's impact. "This winter is challenging us more than ever," the owners of ShopBar posted to social media on Monday. The Germantown bar and boutique has been closed since Thursday due...
WHAS 11
'You're not alone': Protecting your mental health during holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays are a time of joy, but it can also be a time of loneliness, stress and anxiety. "You're not alone. You’re not the only one who feels the holiday blues, seasonal depression or just feeling off," Licensed therapist Gail Bibb said. Bibb says...
Historic transplant recipient celebrates holiday progress
GRAHAM, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 22, 2022, Muhlenberg County native Michael Munday celebrated the 9 month mark of a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state of Kentucky. In July, Eyewitness News met with Munday in Louisville as he was reunited with his physicians. Munday met with us again during the holiday season to share his […]
WLKY.com
Car crashes into, damages Highlands store, then takes off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A business in the Highlands was damaged when a car crashed into the building. The Nitty Gritty Vintage Clothing and Costume Shop on Barret Avenue had a car plow into its side. The owner said someone messaged the business on Facebook, saying someone broke the front...
wdrb.com
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home injures 2 as families inside mourn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired at a funeral home in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road. LMPD said Third Division officers responded to the...
Wave 3
Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton. The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’. It can cross countries and even span time. In...
wdrb.com
Frazier History Museum faced challenge when moving Corvette for 'Cool Kentucky' exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum traded out its C7 Corvette for a C6 last week, but there was one small problem: it wouldn't fit on the freight elevator needed to transport it to the museum's Great Hall. Crews from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green worked with...
REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed. The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A REAL ID KY Facebook post...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police looking for grey SUV, not truck in Christmas day hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County Police Department has released new information in regards to a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Christmas day. Originally, police said they were looking for a dark-colored pickup truck involved in the accident. New video camera footage shows that the suspect was driving a grey...
hot96.com
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Days after driver rams into Louisville grocery store, busted pipe floods the space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's only Black-owned grocery stores was hit by a car Christmas weekend, leaving a "gaping hole" in the building. Black Market was built and opened in 2020 in the Russell neighborhood to combat food injustice in west Louisville. The only urban farm in west...
