This AI Paper Proposes A Privacy-Preserving Face Recognition Method Using Differential Privacy In The Frequency Domain

This AI Paper Presents X-Decoder: A Single Model Trained to Support a Wide Range of Vision and Vision-Language Tasks
A long-standing issue in the field of vision is interpreting visual information at various degrees of detail. The tasks range from pixel-level grouping tasks (e.g., image instance/semantic/panoptic segmentation) to region-level localization tasks (e.g., object detection and phrase grounding). They also include image-level tasks (e.g., image classification, image-text retrieval, image captioning, and visual question answering). Only recently, most of these jobs were handled individually using specialized model designs, making it impossible to take advantage of the synergy between tasks at various granularities. A rising interest in developing general-purpose models that can learn from and be applied to a variety of vision and vision-language activities through multi-task learning, sequential decoding, or unified learning method is being seen in the light of transformers’ adaptability.
Meet DeepLSD: A Generic Line Detector that Combines the Robustness of Deep Learning with the Accuracy of Handcrafted Detectors
In surroundings humans have created, line segments are common and efficiently convey the underlying picture structure. They complement feature points nicely because of their spatial range and presence, even in textureless areas. Line characteristics have therefore been employed in various vision tasks, including 3D reconstruction, Structure-from-Motion (SfM), Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, visual localization, tracking, vanishing point estimate, etc. A reliable and accurate detector is needed to extract line characteristics from pictures for all of these applications. The Line Segment Detector (LSD) is one example of a handmade heuristic that is used to extract line segments from a picture gradient. Due to their reliance on the image’s minute features, these techniques are quick and precise.
Google India Begins Complex Process of Identifying Written Medical Prescriptions with AI-Powered Assistive Models
Understanding a doctor’s handwriting in the prescription is a problem for everyone in a non-medical professional field. Doctors write prescriptions in a hurry, making it extremely difficult for the patients to interpret them. Many tech companies have attempted to find a solution and have had hard luck. Google, the...
Checkout BreatheSmart, A Deep Learning Algorithm That Uses Wi-fi Signals To Monitor Breathing Patterns
Did you ever imagine that a Wi-Fi signal could determine your respiratory health?. With the growing number of innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a lot of new research is being carried out, and several algorithms are being instituted to cater to different medical needs. One such deep learning algorithm has been developed by The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) researchers, which can observe the respiratory health of an individual. Named BreatheSmart, the algorithm uses fluctuations in Wi-Fi signals to keep track of a person’s breathing pattern in the vicinity.
Exploring the Brain: MIT Researchers Investigate Which Areas are Activated During Evaluation of Computer Programs
Program comprehension is the process through which software engineers use the source code as their main source of information to comprehend the behavior of a software system. Comprehending computer code is a challenging activity that involves a variety of cognitive abilities, from syntactic parsing to mentally recreating systems. Despite the popularity of this exercise, little is known about how the human brain processes code during code comprehension.
