New Mexico State

Alamogordo Conservative Daily

Two Females Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Alamogordo

Two women were arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Photo byAlamogordo Police Department Press Release. Officers arrested Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzalez. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 5:28 pm, an Alamogordo Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue for minor traffic violations.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
KRQE News 13

Southwest Albuquerque sidewalk getting replaced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road. They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by Friday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers drive 1,650 miles to save four beagles

(Our Auto Expert) – After the Lilac Fire in California and hurricane Harvey in Houston it was obvious that animals are often an afterthought when it comes to disaster relief. Rescuers needed vehicles to help retrieve and transport pets and livestock from disasters and during their everyday functions. Our Auto Expert wanted to help. The idea […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque

Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Guardian

The Native American-owned food trucks taking New Mexico by storm

The line outside a beige, sticker-covered food truck grows longer as participants in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s annual Prickly Pear festival break for lunch. As they wait in line, attenders try to decide between a turkey sandwich with cactus fruit syrup, a salad layered with popped quinoa and amaranth grains and a host of other options. The food truck is Manko, and its chef, Ray Naranjo, is one of many Native American chefs redefining the food truck scene in the south-west.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds building temporary processing facility in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The federal government is building an immigration processing facility in Northeast El Paso expected to begin hosting migrants in mid-January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Tuesday. The elongated, tent-like facility is going up near US 54 at Mesquite Hills. It will have a capacity for up to […]
EL PASO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Mexico. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Mexico. GOLF’s other course...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
DogTime

Meet Dogxi: The Taxi for Dogs

In Santa Fe, New Mexico, you wouldn’t be able to hail a taxi, unless you’re a dog. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a local resident is trailblazing a new business model: taxis for pets. It’s called Dogxi, and it was founded by Jenna Piro. A year and a half ago, Piro was working […] The post Meet Dogxi: The Taxi for Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
SANTA FE, NM

