As 2022 comes to a close, folks are beginning to recap the year and discuss the biggest developments across the professional wrestling world. From Roman Reigns’ time atop the WWE Universe, to the announced return of Kenny Omega to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even the return of Ring of Honor, no story has dominated the headlines, not even Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW, as much as the “Brawl Out” after AEW All Out between The Elite, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, versus CM Punk and Ace Steel.
While defeating Will Ospreay in only their second singles match is a huge goal for Kenny Omega, as “The Best Bout Machine” does not like the “Commonwealth Kingpen,” like at all, securing bragging rights isn’t his only reason to fly out to the Capitol of Japan for a marquee match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. No, for as sweet as it would be to go 2-0 against Ospreay in singles action, Omega is just as eager to leave the Tokyo Dome with the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship, a championship he would love to bring back to AEW in time for the final match of The Elite’s Best of Seven series against Death Triangle at the “Fabulous” KIA Forum in Inglewood, California.
Hear me out. There have only been a handful of times in history where the WWE championship was defended in the Royal Rumble match. Ironically enough, Roman Reigns was the last superstar to do it in 2016. It’s not a move you make just for fun, and there needs to be a reason for it. […] The post Roman Reigns Must Defend the WWE Championship in the Royal Rumble Match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
