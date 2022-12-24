Read full article on original website
Related
Video catches dogs in Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood attacking cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood are raising concerns after dogs have been caught on surveillance video attacking cats. Amy is a resident of the neighborhood near I-25 and Coal and said the first incident happened in March when a beloved feral cat named Big Daddy was found dead. Since then, the […]
Two Females Arrested for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl in Alamogordo
Two women were arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Photo byAlamogordo Police Department Press Release. Officers arrested Carlee Edwards and Ashley Gonzalez. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 5:28 pm, an Alamogordo Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue for minor traffic violations.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town
A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants still line the streets of downtown El Paso tonight despite the Convention Center opening its doors to migrants Wednesday evening. ABC-7 crews saw families with young children on the streets all doing their best to stay warm. Wearing beanies and sweatpants. Many of the migrants said their preparing for the The post Migrants without asylum claim documents not allowed to shelter at El Paso Convention Center appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Migrants show up at homes, abandon items in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Some residents in south-central El Paso told KFOX14 the migrant crisis has made its way to their front doorsteps. People living near Fonseca and the César Chávez Border Highway said piles of clothes and personal belongings line the sidewalk and are discarded in an alley in their neighborhood.
Federal agents find 60 undocumented people in Albuquerque mobile home
Federal agents discovered more than 50 undocumented people living in a trailer, trying to stay warm.
5 Best Taco Places in Albuquerque
Photo byImage by Unsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Native American-owned food trucks taking New Mexico by storm
The line outside a beige, sticker-covered food truck grows longer as participants in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s annual Prickly Pear festival break for lunch. As they wait in line, attenders try to decide between a turkey sandwich with cactus fruit syrup, a salad layered with popped quinoa and amaranth grains and a host of other options. The food truck is Manko, and its chef, Ray Naranjo, is one of many Native American chefs redefining the food truck scene in the south-west.
Southwest Albuquerque sidewalk getting replaced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is replacing the sidewalk along Arenal. Crews began removing parts of the sidewalk on the road from Foothill Drive to Ramirez Road. They will also install a new driveway. The westbound lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by Friday […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Trost building a treasure worth preserving
Las Cruces, you are my city, my family, my history, my place of birth. I want to thank you for giving me life and story, culture and art, the blessing of hope and a vision of who we are and what we can become. I am distressed because vision is...
Free dental help given to Comfort Dental patients
The company expected to treat around 4,000 patients across the country all for free.
Change in Leadership at Community Public Radio KALH-LP Alamogordo, New Mexico
Lydia Emmanual Productions Inc and 2nd Life Media Inc announced a partnership with the non-profit Southwestern Trails Cultural Heritage Association, owner of KALH Radio 95.1 and streaming at https://kalh.org/.
Meet Dogxi: The Taxi for Dogs
In Santa Fe, New Mexico, you wouldn’t be able to hail a taxi, unless you’re a dog. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a local resident is trailblazing a new business model: taxis for pets. It’s called Dogxi, and it was founded by Jenna Piro. A year and a half ago, Piro was working […] The post Meet Dogxi: The Taxi for Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0