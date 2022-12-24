Read full article on original website
The Verge
The real fantasy in Final Fantasy XIV is owning a damn house
Every week, I put 3 million of my hard-earned coins into an enterprise that I know will result in disappointment: the Eorzean housing lottery, where the odds have, so far, never been in my favor. Every week, I lose. I go collect my automatic refund, and then I have a little laugh at that well-known quote about the definition of insanity, which involves doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results. Nothing exemplifies this madness better than the ordeal of trying — and failing and trying again — to buy a house in Final Fantasy XIV, a game that leans into the comically opaque bureaucracy that surrounds modern home ownership while also serving as a sad, desperate scratch card.
ComicBook
Fallout 76 Update Tests New Events and a Twist on Power Armor
Fallout 76 is using this holiday period to test out some new features via the game's test servers, and some of those features allow players to channel the effects of Power Armor without actually having to wear the iconic Fallout gear. This new feature is part of a larger test for a different type of event called "Mutated Public Events" which combine parts of Fallout 76's existing events to provide a new challenge.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
IGN
Depersonalization - Official Launch Trailer
Depersonalization is an action strategy RPG with multiple branching endings. Players can create their characters and explore the haunting world around them, investigating every dark nook and creepy cranny. Each character possesses four distinct traits that influence their personality and how they evolve as they experience their way through the world. Every choice players make shifts in the story's direction, allowing them to venture down the different scenarios and paths of Depersonalization. Depersonalization is available now on Steam Early Access.
ComicBook
New Final Fantasy 16 Announcements Teased for 2023
Final Fantasy XVI looks to be one of PlayStation 5's biggest exclusives in 2023. The RPG won't release until June, but Square Enix has stated that more information will be revealed in the months leading up to its release. The game's Japanese Twitter account promised just that in a new Tweet featuring some previously released art of the main characters. The game's release might seem pretty far away, but hopefully Square Enix will find ways to get fans excited in the months leading up to it!
dotesports.com
This new hardcore fantasy RPG is casting spells on the Steam Charts, even in early access
From time to time, new games can conquer Steam out of nowhere, especially during the holiday season. This year, Dark and Darker is doing precisely that. The game reached an eye-watering peak of 54,988 players enjoying it at the same time on Dec. 21, according to SteamCharts.com. This stunning result was achieved just a few days after the early access was released last Friday, Dec. 16.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Teases New Update
Longtime Final Fantasy boss Yoshinori Kitase has teased fans about when more information related to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth might be unveiled. Earlier this year, Square Enix finally confirmed that the second part of the publisher's new Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy would be titled Rebirth and would launch in Winter 2023. Since this time, Square Enix hasn't shared any new information on Rebirth, but it sounds like this may not hold true for much longer.
game-news24.com
The Legend of Heroes: Walking Into Reverie Announces the release date of the story
NIH USA and developer Nihon Falcom announced the official release date for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie coming next year. This new adventure brings together three new legends as their stories unfold together, as they meet in climatic fashion. The plan is to release the game for North America and Europe on July 7-2023. There is also a planned release for Australia and New Zealand on July 14-2023. The first trailer we were given is the first one left, so the next time we got to play this.
game-news24.com
Pokemon TCG 2022 End-of-Year List: Super Rares of SWSH Eras
Character Rares are an special card type that is used to show the relationship between Pokemon and its Trainers that grew up in thePokemon TCG withsun & Moon Cosmic Eclipse. These cards were rendered in an incredibly thin Full Art style, using a clean, simple rainbow foil that allowed the art to shine. Character Rares were absent from sets for years before reemerging in early 2022 withSword andamp; Shield Brilliant Stars, which brought back this card type, and also introduced Character Super Rares. Characters with rare characteristics combine them to a Rare-only mechanic such as Pokemon V or Pokemon VMAX, adding light texturing. These cards, similar to those from Alternate Arts, are fan-favorites. Let’s look back at the most rare Character Rares which were introduced inKemon TCG sets released in 2022.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Wiki Guide
Colony is the seventh chapter in The Callisto Protocol. Here you'll find some answers to the biggest mysteries in the game. There are also different boss fights, the opportunity to grab a new weapon, and a new type of creature. Follow IGN's walkthrough to learn how to complete Colony, learn...
