Clemson, SC

Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to transfer to notable school

By Darryn Albert
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Ken Ruinard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

DJ Uiagalelei will be headed to the other side of the country for his senior year of college.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported Friday that the former Clemson quarterback Uiagalelei is expected to transfer to Oregon State. An official announcement will likely be made in the coming days, Thamel adds.

The 21-year-old Uiagalelei is a big get for an Oregon State program that went 10-3 this season (their best record in over a decade-and-a-half). As Thamel also notes, they are returning all five starters on the offensive line next season and now will have Uiagalelei to compete for the starting QB job with incoming sophomore Ben Gulbranson (who was a surprising 7-1 as the Beavers’ starter in 2022).

Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards with 22 TDs to seven INTs for Clemson this year. But he entered the transfer portal earlier this month after losing the faith of the coaching staff multiple times during the season . The news of Uiagalelei’s expected transfer to Oregon State comes just days after his younger brother also committed to a nearby school in the conference .

Tim. Bennett
4d ago

Ah yes the new wonderful world of transfer portal college football complete with NIL.What more could college SCHOLAR athletes ask for.

