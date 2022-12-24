ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Hawks' Young sidelined with calf contusion, out vs. Nets

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion. Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain.
ATLANTA, GA
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders will start Jarrett Stidham the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
CLEVELAND, OH
Today in Sports History-Bucks break record for 3-pointers

1926 — Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons scores five seconds into the game at Chicago for an NHL record for the fastest goal from the start of a game. The Black Hawks win the game in overtime, 5-4. It would be matched three times.
CHICAGO, IL
Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return

Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
WASHINGTON, DC
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42

E. OREGON (0-2) Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
SPOKANE, WA

