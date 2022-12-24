ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

palmspringslife.com

6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs

Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com. Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility

N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced. The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit. There is no word as to when the road could reopen. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into The post N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas

It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Festival of Lights continues annual tradition

After 30 years, a spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong.The Festival of Lights in Riverside includes activities on the pedestrian mall, a virtual winter wonderland, and vendors selling holiday-themed items.But the main attraction is still the lights: More than 5 million of them lighting up downtown.The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Annual Festival of Lights, located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave., runs through January 6, 2023.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022

As we close out 2022, we take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories over the past year in the desert.  The first murder of the year in the valley happened in Palm Springs on Jan. 11 in the parking lot at Raising Cane's. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed.  Just The post Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin

The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
travelawaits.com

14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California

I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

UPDATE: Hot Purple Energy CEO Reported Missing In Morongo, Located

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Team located Nathan Otto. He was located Tuesday evening in a remote area of Morongo Valley pinned under his dirt bike. Those close to the situation say Otto was found responsive and alert. The extent of his injuries are unknown...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Hemet Man Behind Bars for Alleged Cannabis Burglary in Desert Hot Springs

(CNS) – A 28-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. Aircey Demon Whitehurst of Hemet was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …

Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE

