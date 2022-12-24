Read full article on original website
palmspringslife.com
6 Best Steakhouses in Greater Palm Springs
Dark and lavish, Mr. Lyons specializes in perfectly cooked prime steaks and succulent seafood. Decadent add-ons include bone marrow butter. mrlyonsps.com. Fine beef, chops, and fish pair with a lengthy wine list at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa’s signature steakhouse. An easy choice for dinner, The Steakhouse also serves an elegant Sunday brunch. aguacalientecasinos.com.
N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility
N Indian Canyon has been closed at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility, the city announced. The Whitewater Wash is located just off the I-10 exit. There is no word as to when the road could reopen. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued starting late Tuesday and continuing into The post N Indian Canyon closed at the wash due to low visibility appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: Murder at Las Palmas
It was 1978 when Palm Springs first experienced its first triple homicide, in the affluent Las Palmas area. While studying that incident, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall has uncovered more details about the house where it occurred and explains it all in this edition of Our Desert Past. Much thanks to Eric Meeks, author of The Best Guide Ever To Palm Springs Celebrity Homes, for his assistance.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Second Tribute Band Concert Series to Continue in Palm Springs Downtown Park
(CNS) – The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that it will continue its second series of free tribute band concerts next week at the Palm Springs Downtown Park. The concert series will be hosted on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the park,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Riverside Festival of Lights continues annual tradition
After 30 years, a spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong.The Festival of Lights in Riverside includes activities on the pedestrian mall, a virtual winter wonderland, and vendors selling holiday-themed items.But the main attraction is still the lights: More than 5 million of them lighting up downtown.The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Annual Festival of Lights, located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave., runs through January 6, 2023.
Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022
As we close out 2022, we take a look back at some of the biggest crime stories over the past year in the desert. The first murder of the year in the valley happened in Palm Springs on Jan. 11 in the parking lot at Raising Cane's. A 32-year-old man was shot and killed. Just The post Looking back at the biggest local crime stories of 2022 appeared first on KESQ.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin
The president and founder of Hot Purple Energy has been reported missing in the Morongo Basin area, authorities announced. Nate Otto, 56, did not return home after riding his bike in the area on Dec. 26. Otto is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. The post Hot Purple Energy founder missing since Dec. 26 in Morongo Basin appeared first on KESQ.
travelawaits.com
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
nomadlawyer.org
California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California
I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
Fontana Herald News
Plans are being made for new center in northern Fontana that would include Holiday Inn Express and In-N-Out Burger
Plans are being made for a new business center in northern Fontana that would include a hotel, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and an In-N-Out Burger. The applicant, Ladhar Group, Inc., is proposing to construct a multi-tenant commercial development on an 8.8-acre site at 16014 S. Highland Avenue., the City of Fontana said.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATE: Hot Purple Energy CEO Reported Missing In Morongo, Located
Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Team located Nathan Otto. He was located Tuesday evening in a remote area of Morongo Valley pinned under his dirt bike. Those close to the situation say Otto was found responsive and alert. The extent of his injuries are unknown...
No-burn order extended through Monday in much of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Monday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Hemet Man Behind Bars for Alleged Cannabis Burglary in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – A 28-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of burglarizing $2,000 worth of products from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. Aircey Demon Whitehurst of Hemet was arrested Monday morning in San Jacinto on suspicion of burglary and being a felon and gang member in possession of a firearm, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucer from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …
Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
