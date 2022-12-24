Below is an obituary from Conte-Giamberardino Funeral Home:. GEORGETOWN, MA — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, John “Jack” Enos passed away at the age of 98. Jack was born on October 1, 1924, in Boston, Massachusetts to Michael Enos and Emily (Caswell) Enos. He married Joyce Flanagan on February 7, 1948, and they raised two children, Beverly and Barry. Jack served honorably in the United States Army Air Force as an Aviation Cadet. He loved flying and one of his proudest moments was earning his “wings” on July 5, 1945. Jack was a long-time resident of Georgetown, Massachusetts, where he was dedicated to public service for over forty-eight years. He served in many leadership roles for the town of Georgetown, including as a member of the zoning board of appeals, and planning board, Selectman, and Assessor.

