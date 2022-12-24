ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: Weekly Adult Open Gym Night Is Back

WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Recreation Department’s Adult Open Gym is BACK! Drop in for informal games of pick-up basketball at the North Intermediate School’s Gym. Enjoy a workout in the middle of the week. Join in on Thursday nights now through April 13, 2023! (Please note that Open Gym will not be held on December 29 or February 23.) No registration is required. $5 cash per night.
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Thursday, December 29, 2022: Country Line Dancing At Senior Center; Drop-In Craft At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Thursday, December 29, 2022:. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding a Drop-In Craft all day in the Children’s Room. Drop-in all day to color and cut your own paper tube tree! Create a snowy scene, add leaves or lights, maybe even draw a bird or two! A fun winter decoration. Learn more HERE.
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Buyer: Heritage Builders Inc.
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
RMLD Invites Customers To Attend Home Energy Assessment Webinar On January 18

READING, MA — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) and its contractor, Energy New England are partnering to present a webinar to educate the public about free home energy assessments on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 7:00 pm. The webinar is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register through this link.
WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV Produces Over 500 Videos & 112 Podcasts In 2022

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. As we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, we at WCTV proudly look back at all the things we’ve accomplished, many of which would not be possible without the generosity of our community, our sponsors and the volunteers who support us. To date for this year, WCTV and its membership has collectively produced over 500 videos and more than 112 podcasts! Our hard-working staff and volunteers look forward to a robust and busy 2023 and will continue to bring you all the programming you love, plus, we have a few surprises up our sleeve for the coming year too! As they say in the TV business, stay tuned!
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 23, 2022: OUI Arrest; Tree Strikes House

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, December 23, 2022:. Jon Delaney (40, Woburn) was served a summons for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense); Speeding; and Negligent Operation Of A Motor Vehicle. A car struck a pole at Woburn Street and Salem Street. Vehicle towed. RMLD and Verizon notified. (12:26am)
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Wednesday, December 28, 2022: Free Throw Shooting Contest, Polar Express Movie Night At Library

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. The Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks is holding its annual children’s free throw contest (“Hoop Shot”) at 6pm at the Wynn Middle School in Tewksbury (1 Griffin Way). Participants will take 25 free throws from an age-appropriate foul line. There will be six categories — Boys 8-9, Girls 8-9, Boys 10-11, Girls 10-11, Boys 12-13, and Girls 12-13. A participant’s age is based on how old they will be on April 1, 2023. Registration is free and can be done beginning at 6pm. A copy of each child’s birth certificate is required. Learn more HERE.
