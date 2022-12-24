A cue for success? Zimbabwe's pool players are betting on it. HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Once a minority sport played mostly in Zimbabwe's wealthier neighborhoods, pool has increased in popularity over the years, first as a pastime and now as a survival mode for many in a country where employment is hard to come by. Pool tables have been springing up in bars and homes over recent years across the country as the game's popularity increases. Pool has become an income earner for players and gamblers who bet on games. Others warn that betting is a dangerous habit that can have disastrous impacts on families. But with Zimbabwe’s economic outlook so dire, many people are desperately scrambling to make money through a cue stick.

