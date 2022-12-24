The House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday withdrew a subpoena issued to former President Donald Trump as the panel prepares to disband, according to a report. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) reportedly notified Trump’s attorney on Wednesday that the panel’s subpoena against the 76-year-old former president, issued in October, has been rescinded and that he no longer needs to comply with document requests, according to CNN. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson wrote in a letter to Trump’s attorney obtained by CNN. “Therefore, through this...

45 MINUTES AGO