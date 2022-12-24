Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox
PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
12news.com
fox10phoenix.com
Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighters' home in Glendale burglarized; dog and many other items went missing
GLENDALE, Ariz. - For two Phoenix firefighters, 2022's Christmas was anything but merry. According to a Facebook post made by Jacob Normali on his Facebook profile, his house in Glendale was broken into on Christmas morning. "Thousands and thousands of dollars worth of things were taken. Guns, all my personal...
12news.com
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Habitat for Humanity homes built for homeless vets burglarized right before move in
PHOENIX - A police investigation in Phoenix is underway after a burglary at two Habitat for Humanity homes that were set to house homeless female veterans. The crime happened at 57th Avenue and McDowell Road. Ten female veterans were set to move in this week, but now, that deadline will be pushed back.
AZFamily
Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
AZFamily
Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and a teen is in custody after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting around midnight at a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado shot inside the store. Mercado died at the scene.
KTAR.com
6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — Six people, including four children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Three children were in critical condition and one was in serious condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert mom’s blanket drive helps forgotten kids
Brittany Montoya was 13 when she landed in the state foster care system. It was the month of October, she recalled. “My biological mother, she married a man from another country and he was the one who was abusive and she just let him,” the Gilbert mom of two sons said. “I was taken away from home because of him. Thanks to him I was put into foster care, put into a group home.”
Death of Valley motorcyclist spurs his friends to raise awareness on safety gear
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley family is saying goodbye to their 19-year-old son after he was killed in a motorcycle crash just before Christmas Eve. Now one of his close riding buddies, Jeremy Behie, is hoping more riders do whatever they can to protect themselves from the dangers on the road -- especially when it comes to protective gear.
AZFamily
Man allegedly killed stepfather on Christmas and said he 'should have killed him a long time ago'
GILBERT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 80-year-old stepfather on Christmas. On Dec. 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Gilbert Police officers received a call that a vehicle had backed into a home near Recker and Warner roads, the department announced in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim with gunshot wounds inside the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phoenix firefighters help dog get its head out of can of food
Some Phoenix firefighters came to save the day of a puppy who found himself stuck in a bad situation.
2 brothers meet their long-lost sister in Scottsdale after a lifetime apart
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Life has thrown some twists along the way for Jeffrey and David Baron -- the first of which came when the twin brothers were 11 years old. “I looked at all my classmates and they looked like their parents,” Jeffrey said. “I went home that day and said, ‘Mom, were we adopted?’”
wbrc.com
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMAX) – Titus Converse was stranded in the Phoenix airport Friday as a flight delay became a flight cancellation. “There’s nothing on the website that says there are any available flights – everything is not looking good,” Converse said. He wasn’t alone. The lines...
