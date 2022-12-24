ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Community rallies behind single mom whose son mistakenly drained her bank account on Roblox

PHOENIX — Complete strangers from across the country have rallied behind a Phoenix mother whose 7-year-old son mistakenly emptied her bank account through Roblox purchases. Kayla Howard shared her story on 12News a week before Christmas. She explained her son who has autism was playing on Roblox, the popular gaming application, and spent $897. That emptied her bank account and with overdraft fees, her account was in the red over $1,000.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man opens fire at north Phoenix apartments; 2 women injured: police

PHOENIX - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire at a north Phoenix apartment complex, leaving two women injured. According to police, the incident happened after a fight escalated into a shooting near 7th Avenue and Bell Road. Both victims suffered minor shrapnel-related injuries after the suspect...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting of convenience store customer

PHOENIX — A teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a convenience store, according to the Phoenix Police Department. A customer at a 7-Eleven was shot and killed Tuesday, just after midnight near 75 Avenue and Camelback Road, police said. Investigators looked at the store's...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Lost dog returns home just in time for holidays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Meet Max. He’s an 8-year-old German Shepherd who was lost for a few days before someone found him walking down their street. While he was gone, his owners filed a lost report with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And luckily, Max was microchipped. Once they learned where Max lived, an officer returned him to his family just in time for the holidays!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Teen accused of shooting, killing man at west Phoenix 7-Eleven

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and a teen is in custody after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting around midnight at a 7-Eleven near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers arrived and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado shot inside the store. Mercado died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after Avondale wreck

PHOENIX — Six people, including four children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Three children were in critical condition and one was in serious condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert mom’s blanket drive helps forgotten kids

Brittany Montoya was 13 when she landed in the state foster care system. It was the month of October, she recalled. “My biological mother, she married a man from another country and he was the one who was abusive and she just let him,” the Gilbert mom of two sons said. “I was taken away from home because of him. Thanks to him I was put into foster care, put into a group home.”
GILBERT, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly killed stepfather on Christmas and said he 'should have killed him a long time ago'

GILBERT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his 80-year-old stepfather on Christmas. On Dec. 25 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Gilbert Police officers received a call that a vehicle had backed into a home near Recker and Warner roads, the department announced in a news release. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found the victim with gunshot wounds inside the car, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
GILBERT, AZ

