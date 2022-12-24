Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:00 a.m. EST
A cue for success? Zimbabwe's pool players are betting on it. HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Once a minority sport played mostly in Zimbabwe's wealthier neighborhoods, pool has increased in popularity over the years, first as a pastime and now as a survival mode for many in a country where employment is hard to come by. Pool tables have been springing up in bars and homes over recent years across the country as the game's popularity increases. Pool has become an income earner for players and gamblers who bet on games. Others warn that betting is a dangerous habit that can have disastrous impacts on families. But with Zimbabwe’s economic outlook so dire, many people are desperately scrambling to make money through a cue stick.
Fox News Blames Pete Buttigieg Personally For Stranding Southwest Customers
The transportation secretary is the conservative network's scapegoat for the airline company's meltdown.
Jan. 6 committee cancels Trump subpoena with panel set to disband: report
The House Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday withdrew a subpoena issued to former President Donald Trump as the panel prepares to disband, according to a report. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss) reportedly notified Trump’s attorney on Wednesday that the panel’s subpoena against the 76-year-old former president, issued in October, has been rescinded and that he no longer needs to comply with document requests, according to CNN. “In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson wrote in a letter to Trump’s attorney obtained by CNN. “Therefore, through this...
Amazon starts ‘Prime Air’ drone delivery in California and Texas
Amazon has started using drones to deliver orders in California and Texas about two years after the company received approval to do so from the US Federal Aviation Administration.The retail giant has used its new drone delivery service – Amazon Prime Air – to drop packages in its customers’ backyards in Lockeford, California and College Station, Texas in the lead-up to Christmas, ARS Technica reported.Amazon noted on its website that the new service aimed to deliver packages to customers’ homes within an hour using its hexagonal MK27-2 delivery drone with six propellers.“Our aim is to safely introduce our drones...
Congress adds $140M to Hanford cleanup budget
(The Center Square) – The $1.7 trillion spending package passed by Congress included $140 million of additional funds for cleanup work at the Hanford nuclear reservation. That addition puts Hanford's cleanup budget just above the nearly $2.7 billion appropriated for fiscal year 2022, and has earned praise from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
