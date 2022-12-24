Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Dip
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Dip – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 cans (6 ounces each) of crabmeat, drained, flaked, and cartilage removed, or 2 cups of flaked imitation crabmeat. 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 4 green onions, thinly sliced. 2 round loaves...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Souffle Side Dish
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Spinach Souffle Side Dish – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. You just can’t make an easier, more delicious side dish than this!. Ingredients. 2 packages (10 ounces each) of frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry. 1 package (8 ounces)...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Leftover Turkey Tetrazzini – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Use any leftover turkey from Christmas dinner in this wonderful tetrazzini!. Ingredients. 1 package (7 ounces) of thin spaghetti, broken in half. 2 cups cubed cooked turkey. 1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peppermint Meltaways
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peppermint Meltaways – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This recipe for Peppermint Meltaways is very pretty and festive-looking on a cookie platter!. Ingredients. 1 cup butter, softened. 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar. 1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract. 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour. 1/2...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Five generations of females, including Beatrice Turner who recently turned 100! Pictured: Beatrice Turner, Judith Corbett, Michele Hartzell, Shelby Hartzell, and Eleanor White. Photo by Michelle Turk. Submitted by Shelby Hartzell. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a...
Win-It-Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificates
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil gift certificate.
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Born March 24, 1974 in Mountain Home, Idaho, she was the daughter of Penny Gray Lehnortt and step daughter of Thomas Lehnortt. Melissa attended Rocky Grove High School. She was married on...
Jessie D. Bryant
Jessie D. Bryant, 82, of Shippenville, passed away early Monday morning, December 26, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital. She was born on February 6, 1940 in Callensburg; daughter of the late Ralph Elmer and Florence Alberta Black Whitmer. Jessie married Merle Dean Miller on July 2, 1957, who preceded her...
Frederick “Fred” R. Carl
Frederick “Fred” R. Carl, 79, of Corsica, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Brookville Hospital following an illness. Born December 9, 1943, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Frederick L. and Dorothy Ray Carl. He was a graduate on Clarion-Limestone High School and proudly and...
William E. Baker
William E. Baker, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at his home. Born Jan. 15, 1930 in Mt. Pleasant, PA, he was the son of the late Frank & Mary Roehrig Baker. William moved to Oil City in 1956 to work for Knox Glass in Reno, PA.
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
Tyler V. Trapano
It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Tyler V. Trapano, 27, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Tyler was born in Franklin, on September 15, 1995, beloved son of Linda and the late Mark Trapano. Tyler was a Union Painter traveling within the state of Pa. Most recently,...
Avanelle A. Berringer
Avanelle A. Berringer, 80, of Punxsutawney, went to her heavenly home on December 25, 2022 at Mulberry Square. She was born on May 22, 1942 in DuBois, the daughter of the late Karl and Annabelle (Fullerton) Spencer. Retired, Avanelle worked as a caretaker for 25 years and as a school...
Butler County business burns to the ground on Christmas Day
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire on Christmas Day in Butler County. The blaze at Thompson's Country Market in West Sunbury began around 10 a.m. Sunday, fire officials said. The fire chief told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person who lives next to the store...
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson
Robert W. “Bob” Johnson, age 96, of Cranberry, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest with his daughters and son-in-law by his side following a three month illness after suffering a fall at his home in September. He was born on August 13, 1926 in Franklin...
Richard Arthur Davison
Richard Arthur Davison, 64, of Mayport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 25, 2022, at his residence after a three-year battle with cancer. Born on April 18, 1958 in Harrisburg, he was the son of Richard Joseph and Myra Lee (Morder) Davison. Richard worked as a HVAC maintenance technician at...
Macayla Ann Pisor
Macayla Ann Pisor, 24, of Knox, passed away unexpectedly December 25, 2022 at home. Macayla was born June 26, 1998 in Brookville. She was the daughter of John and Missy McGriffin Pisor. Macayla graduated from PA Cyber School. She worked at Universal Forest Products and Ageless Home Health Care. Macayla...
