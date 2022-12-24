Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
WTOP
Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Colorado has a 19-11-2 record overall and a 9-5-2...
WTOP
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
WTOP
Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
WTOP
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
WTOP
Capitals’ goaltending has emerged as major strength during hot streak
Caps’ goaltending has emerged as a major strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. No matter who’s been in net for the Capitals this month, they’ve gotten star-quality production. Darcy Kuemper pitched a shutout against the New York Rangers to raise Washington’s team save percentage for December to .930, second-best in the NHL over that span.
WTOP
Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108 on Tuesday night. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall.
WTOP
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders. New York is 8-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-14-2 overall. The Islanders are 20-5-1...
WTOP
Suns All-Star Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain. The team confirmed Booker’s injury on Wednesday and said he’ll be re-evaluated after the four weeks. “It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot...
WTOP
Higbee meshing with Mayfield, setting TE records for Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Even though Tyler Higbee has spent his entire NFL career in one helmet, he didn’t take a direct route to become the most prolific tight end in Rams franchise history. Higbee’s production has risen and fallen wildly over his seven seasons depending on...
