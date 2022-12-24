Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
Here's What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
LeBron James met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics
If there is one thing Giannis Antetokounmpo realized after the Boston Celtics blew out his Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, it’s the fact that their team hasn’t made much progress at all. Antetokounmpo made the stunning admission after the December 25 loss, emphasizing that they haven’t learned their lesson...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers News: L.A. Could Target This Ex-Laker In Kendrick Nunn Trade
A 2020 champ could be had for cheap.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks
The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"Jordan, Russell, Chamberlain, Bird, Magic, those guys wouldn't want to team up with great players" — Larry Brown on the rise of super teams
Larry Brown thinks super teams should never exist in basketball.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Kyrie Irving Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: “I am Free Thank You God I am”
Kyrie Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: "I am Free Thank You God I am"
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
"It is disrespectful!" - Serge Ibaka responds to Kendrick Perkins claiming the Milwaukee Bucks big man lied about his age
Serge didn't hold back in responding to his former teammate telling jokes about him.
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole locks up Warriors Christmas record not even Stephen Curry matched
Jordan Poole’s Christmas Day experience didn’t exactly end as planned. The Golden State Warriors guard was ejected after drawing a second technical foul with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter in their 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Unceremonious exit aside, Poole did join some legendary...
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic
Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
