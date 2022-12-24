ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction

James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic

Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
