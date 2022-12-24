Editorial: City ice rink lives

The city’s decision to contract with Tam-O-Shanter for a long-term lease to operate the Ottawa Park Ice Rink is a good move by the mayor and city council.

Tam-O-Shanter has a long history of providing ice-skating opportunities in the Toledo area and can be counted on to run the rink in a businesslike fashion. In fact, Tam-O-Shanter ran the ice rink from 1990-1992 when the city was short of money. During that interim, Tam-O-Shanter made a profit.

Council’s unanimous agreement of the deal last week is a move in the direction Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz advocated when he ran for and was elected mayor in 2017 — to sell or lease out some of the city’s parks. Previously, the city transferred Toledo Botanical Garden to Metroparks Toledo.

There could be more such opportunities. The city has much to gain from such arrangements, so we trust it is open to all such approaches.

Council members were right to voice concerns that it would become an island of Sylvania recreation in the city of Toledo, but Tam-O-Shanter made clear that isn’t going to happen.

The lease with Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter Sports allows the Sylvania-based organization to oversee day-to-day rink operations, expand programming, and invest in capital improvements. Toledo officials can review and approve the agreement every five years.

Toledo will split the net profits with Tam-O-Shanter, with its share reinvested into the rink for capital improvements. Currently, the rink does not turn a profit, and in fact, it costs Toledo between $58,000 and $71,000 annually to operate, but Tam-O-Shanter officials believe there is potential to make money.

Ottawa Park Ice Rink is a treasure of the city of Toledo and is the locus of many happy memories of Toledoans. According to Mayor Kapszukiewicz, it’s the only public, open-air ice rink in the region and possibly unique in Ohio.

Toledo, home of the Walleye, is an ice-skating city. Having a public ice rink extends that tradition to the next generation.

The rink is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fees are $4 general admission, $2 for seniors, and kids under 3 are free.

Sharpen your skates and head over there.