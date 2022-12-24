Saturday Essay: Find and elect servant leaders

What moral compass is now used in the United States of America to determine right from wrong, good from bad, fair from unfair, lies from truth?

I asked that question at a church meeting recently. At first I received silence. Then there were comments about the state of our culture, society, civility, and politics. There were even opinions about crime and its acceptance as normal.

One person said true north on our national moral compass is greed, selfishness. That’s scary, but news accounts suggest he is correct.

Too many of our leaders’ moral and ethical decisions are now based on what will benefit them: “What will I get out of it? Winning is what happens only if I come out ahead, if I am elected.”

They foster fear and hate among us in order to win for themselves. Anything they perceive to stand in the way of winning, they want us to fear it and hate it.

Mostly it is people or ideas that they believe frustrate their chances of winning. It is immigrants, people of a different color, ideas that don’t fit their world view. They encourage us to hate them also, so they can manipulate us to agree with their “solution(s)”.

Fear and hate are addictive. When we get sucked into their manipulation we become like them. The more we fear, the more we find to fear. The more we hate the more we find to hate.

How well has all the fear and hate served us and our nation recently?

There is a better way. It is a significant part of who we are. In fact, it may be who we really are, both as individuals and as a nation.

I want us to be better than we have been for the past few decades.

What has become of the concept of “servant leadership”? The unselfish ones who are moved, not by greed, but by what will improve the quality of all of our lives.

Their moral compass leads them to do what is right, even at political risk to themselves. They are out there. Let us identify them. They us thank them.

Let us elect them.

One member, above, said, “Our moral compass should be love.”

The writer, of Maumee, is a former Lucas County Juvenile Court judge.