Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Major Spoiler On WrestleMania 39 Main Events
It was heavily indicated that WrestleMania 39, being in Hollywood, will include the return of one of the biggest stars in the businhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-r9Nb5F3qoess, The Rock. The Great One is speculated to battle in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal title against his cousin, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Bray Wyatt In Action At WWE MSG Live Event
Bray Wyatt returned earlier this fall at Extreme Rules. But, he hasn’t had his first official match yet and alot of what we see from Bray on TV is promos. Well, at WWE’s special Madison Square Garden live event tonight, Bray Wyatt took on Jinder Mahal in singles action. You can see fan footage below. Bray even gave a shout out to Brodie Lee, who passed away two years ago today.
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
Zelina Vega Vows To Make 2023 Her Year
Zelina Vega had a interesting 2022, but will 2023 be better?. We’ve seen Zelina Vega in both a wrestler and manager role. Recently, she’s returned to the ring with Legado Del Fantasma by her side and they’ve been dominating SmackDown. But now, Zelina Vega spit fire ahead of WWE’s MSG Live event in her home state of New York. While backstage at the event, Zelina cut a promo saying that 2023 will be her year wether you like it or not. Next year, Zelina plans for more gold and more history making moments.
“Best Of” Edition Of Monday Night RAW Pulls In Just Over A Million Viewers This Week
The numbers for this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW are in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 26, which was a Best Of 2022 recap show, averaged 1.075 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest number that WWE Raw has ever recorded in the history of the show. The show averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.43 demo rating last Monday.
MJF Scheduled To Appear At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Devil became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. Ultimately, the win solidified his status as a true main event talent that people pay tickets to see every week. Fightful Select have now reported that MJF is set to...
Jim Ross Let Chyna Leave WWE After She Demanded A Million Dollar Contract
As fans are well aware by now, Chyna left WWE after a financial disagreement. Right before she parted ways with WWE, Chyna had told Jim Ross she wanted a $1 million per year deal. This also came during a time when Chyna was adjusting to seeing Triple H romantically involved with Stephanie McMahon.
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
MLW Announces Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE Fight Club For MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A family dynasty in action. Tom & Mark Billington are the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. They made their MLW debuts at the Fightland taping in October, where they teamed up with Davey Boy Smith Jr. to face the BOMAYE Fight Club trio of Alex Kane, Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas. Now, MLW announced that The Billington Bulldogs will face Reed and Thomas at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7th. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will be a taping of MLW Fusion.
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22
The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
AEW Dark Results – 12/27/22
AEW Dark (12/27):. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) defeat The Hughes Brothers (Terrence & Terrell Hughes) The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) defeat Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. Fuego Del Sol defeats Lucky Ali. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard defeats Brock Anderson. Be sure to check back with...
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees A 100K Jump In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage’s December 23rd episode brought in 566,000 viewers, with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
WATCH: WWE Reveals Best NXT Moments Of 2022
WWE NXT airs every Tuesday on USA network at 8/7c. This year, they’ve went through a lot of changes. From being NXT 2.0 to going back to NXT, having main roster stars compete and even win championships to some stars even being called up. Now, WWE has revealed the top 10 NXT moments of 2022. You can check it out below!
WWE Files Trademarks For Multiple Slogans
WWE files for multiple trademarks centered around unused slogans. On Friday, December 23, 2022, WWE applied to trademark the slogans “All Heart All In”, “Inspire The Impossible”, “From Dreams To Destiny”, “Desire. Determination. Destiny.”, and “Where The Stars Align.” All trademarks are filed for entertainment services, such as wrestling. Also, these terms are filed for merchandise purposes, metaverse and crypto purposes, and e-sports competitions. You can see full descriptions for all trademark filings below.
WATCH: Cody Rhodes Reveals His Plans For 2023
Cody Rhodes is looking ahead for a return. Cody Rhodes spoke on WWE Raw, which was a best of 2022 show. During the interview, Cody Rhodes talked about his monuments return at WrestleMania 38 this year and also talked about his plans for 2023. Currently, Cody is out with a shoulder injury, but he’s working towards coming back as soon as possible.
