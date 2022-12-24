Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants open on Christmas Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve burned the holiday dinner, welcomed unexpected guests or simply forgot to make a reservation, don’t fret. Ann Arbor has options to keep you fed on Christmas Day. These five great Ann Arbor restaurants are open for walk-in guests or carryout meals on Dec. 25.
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
Jackson police had bomb scare thanks to ‘suspicious package’
You could say it was a Christmas (Eve) miracle.
Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
Detroit News
Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers
Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike have been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
13abc.com
TPD: Missing Toledo woman found dead in snowbank over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing Toledo woman was found dead in a snowbank in the brutal winter weather over the weekend, police report. According to Toledo Police, a man reported that his mother, 79-year-old Earline Moore, was missing from her home on Hinde Road on Christmas Eve. Police say Moore, who suffers from dementia, had left her residence sometime overnight and her whereabouts were unknown.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
13abc.com
TFRD battles fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to Toledo firefighters, a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. The...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan cities declare snow emergencies for winter storm -- Check the list
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Metro Detroit counties are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of Friday and Saturday's winter storm. When snow emergencies are in effect, vehicles cannot be parked on streets, so plows and salt trucks can treat roads. Macomb County. Centerline - in effect 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
WTOL-TV
Expectant mother killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup
Julie Roth, from Toledo, was one of the four victims who died in a 46-vehicle crash in Sandusky and Erie counties Dec. 23, 2022. Her third child was due in spring.
