KITV.com
DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay. DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Young entrepreneur’s memory lives on through ‘Wishes Forever Fund’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a gift that keeps on giving. Children battling life-threatening diseases are having wishes come true, thanks a young man from Kaneohe who once has his own wish granted. Taiyo Kaaialii, 19, had one wish – a hydraulic dump trailer. His dream was to start...
Oahu families spent Christmas day in the sun
For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Last-minute shoppers pack Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some people, Christmas Eve is the only time to shop. “I actually work in retail so this is my day off to do my Christmas shopping and he works in the food industry so these are our days to actually do our shopping,” said one couple at Kahala Mall.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022
In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
hinowdaily.com
Get cash back for your old fridge
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaiʻi Energy has a convenient way for you to recycle your old, high energy-consuming refrigerators and freezers, which will also earn you a $75 rebate. Their Rid-A-Fridge program encourages the surrendering of old, working refrigerators and freezers for recycling, to get these high energy users off the grid and to help residents cut back on their home energy usage.
Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day
For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.
Hawaiʻi Life Flight search extended by proclamation
On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawai'i Life Flight went missing between Maui and Hawai'i Island taking a crew of three with it.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
New renewal rules for kūpuna licenses begins soon
The freedom that comes with driving your own vehicle is as much a part of being an American as apple pie.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cheap Eats: Le Crepe Cafe in Kailua
Guy Hagi and Casey Lund are in Kalihi Kai on Hoe Street to taste some ono grindz at a Japanese eatery that's kind of tucked away. Surfers Mason Hall and Sheldon Paishon talk about a new documentary they filmed and produced -- it's called "Through the Doggy Door." Cheap Eats:...
Adopting a furry friend is the best during Christmas
Bringing a furry friend home for the holidays is very special. However, what a lot of eager pet owners forget is the commitment it takes to be a good pet owner.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit. A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals. Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A reported...
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu
Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
