Ewa Beach, HI

KHON2

Oahu families spent Christmas day in the sun

For some Kapolei residents, it is a winter wonderland as they had 13 tons of snow delivered for them to play in. But for most families, it’s a warm Christmas in Hawaii using sand for snowball fights and building their most creative snowmen.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Last-minute shoppers pack Hawaii malls on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some people, Christmas Eve is the only time to shop. “I actually work in retail so this is my day off to do my Christmas shopping and he works in the food industry so these are our days to actually do our shopping,” said one couple at Kahala Mall.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022

In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

Get cash back for your old fridge

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Hawaiʻi Energy has a convenient way for you to recycle your old, high energy-consuming refrigerators and freezers, which will also earn you a $75 rebate. Their Rid-A-Fridge program encourages the surrendering of old, working refrigerators and freezers for recycling, to get these high energy users off the grid and to help residents cut back on their home energy usage.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cheap Eats: Le Crepe Cafe in Kailua

Guy Hagi and Casey Lund are in Kalihi Kai on Hoe Street to taste some ono grindz at a Japanese eatery that's kind of tucked away. Surfers Mason Hall and Sheldon Paishon talk about a new documentary they filmed and produced -- it's called "Through the Doggy Door." Cheap Eats:...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Is your cup of Kona...
HONOLULU, HI
Polarbear

Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown Honolulu

Hawaii faces a significant problem with feral chickens. Hundreds of chickens were released into the wild after Hurricane Iniki’s destruction in 1992. The growing populations are a known nuisance in the suburbs and rural areas of the different Hawaiian Islands, but now across Honolulu, feral chickens have infiltrated the lives of residents.
HONOLULU, HI

