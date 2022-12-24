BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO