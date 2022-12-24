Read full article on original website
Bend tour company offers special New Year’s Eve snowshoe experience
Bend's Wanderlust Tours is offering a sold-out snowshoeing adventure for dozens who will travel to a hand-carved amphitheater and bonfire in the snow for a special New Year's Eve experience. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
Shoppers step back in line after Christmas to make returns in Bend’s Old Mill District
If you received a gift from a family member and it turns out it doesn't fit, returns or exchanges can be challenging as rules tighten and fees arise. Also, avoid accidentally throwing away the gift receipt. No receipt could mean no refund. A shopper explained her experience.
Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus
Recent inclement weather has created standing water and live wires at the Neighborly Development Veridian Apartments construction site on the south side of COCC's Bend campus along Northwest Shevlin Park Road, the school warned Tuesday. The post COCC warns of possibly unsafe conditions, urges avoiding apartment project area on Bend campus appeared first on KTVZ.
Prineville Tavern focusing on great seafood, fun atmosphere
For local seafood lovers and for those who loved Crabby’s Bar and Grill, the good news is that Prineville has a new restaurant that will serve excellent seafood and a fun atmosphere. Prineville Tavern recently had their grand opening, and the iconic restaurant is in the old Crabby’s Bar...
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
Madras tree falls next to home due to high winds
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in Central Oregon. It's set to last until 1-am on Wednesday. Due to high winds, trees are falling in yards, and hitting close to home, quite literally. In madras, this tree fell very close to a home, luckily there was no property damage or injuries reported.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: William Foster the famed Central Oregon Cattle King
William Foster was born near Corvallis, Oregon Territory on May 28, 1848. His parents had come to Oregon Territory with the migration of 1845. In 1871, “Billy” and his brother, Jasper, brought 30 head of cows over the Santiam and occupied a cabin built near the present Crook County Fairgrounds. They wintered their cows on the bottom land of Crooked River a few miles south of Prineville.
Winter weather advisory still in effect, expires Wednesday afternoon
Our wind advisory expired, but we are still in a winter weather advisory for much of Deschutes County lasting until Wednesday afternoon. We see a chance for snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Wednesday's high temperature is coming out of Redmond at about 43 degrees.
Crash, downed trees shut nearly 60-mile stretch of Highway 26 between Madras and Mount Hood
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A nearly 60-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 from Madras north was closed late Tuesday afternoon due to a crash and several downed trees as the latest round of stormy weather made for more challenging travel around the state and had ODOT urging to “delay travel if possible.”
Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million
As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
Wind, winter weather advisory until Wednesday
Deschutes County is in a wind and winter weather advisory, both expiring Wednesday at 1 am. Tuesday. we will see more rainy conditions that will transition to snow overnight as our temperatures drop. We can also expect more wind gusts up to 47 mph coming out of the south. On...
Bend Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Crash
BEND, OR -- A 53-year-old Bend man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car near NE Third and Franklin, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bend Police say the man was crossing Franklin outside a crosswalk. Witnesses told investigators it was very dark and the man did not yield to traffic.
Heater for goat’s manger sparks fire that heavily damages home south of Sunriver
A fire that heavily damaged a home south of Sunriver early Saturday morning was caused by an electrical heater in a plywood-and-straw manger housing a goat, a La Pine fire official said. The post Heater for goat’s manger sparks fire that heavily damages home south of Sunriver appeared first on KTVZ.
Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
▶️ High winds push semi off Highway 26 near Madras, into utility pole
A semi truck that was hauling an empty trailer collided with a power pole in Madras Tuesday morning, causing a power outage for about 275 Central Electric Cooperative customers. Oregon State Police say high winds are to blame. CEC said it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 26 at Dogwood...
