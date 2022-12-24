ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet owners urged to take precautions as cold weather arrives

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

Woman takes steps to keep turtles safe during coming cold snap 02:50

MIAMI -- As the coldest weather of the season so far arrived in South Florida Friday, some residents were taking steps to keep their pets safe.

"The first thing I think about is my turtles," said Jacky Tiffer about her two pet reptiles named Shelvy and Buffy. "They live outside and they're cold blooded animals."

She said she places her 8-year-old rescued turtles on a towel in her bathroom on cold nights. "They're warm (and)  they love it!"

Officials are urging others with pets to take extra precautions to keep them safe over the weekend when temperatures in South Florida are expected to plunge to the 40s with wind chills Friday night expected to range in the 30s in some areas.

The Miami-Dade Fire & Rescue Department and officials with the Miami-Dade Department of Emergency Management also issued other safety tips:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible
  • Dress in multiple layers while outside
  • Do not use generators, charcoal or gas grills indoors
  • Bring pets indoors.

