Channel 3000
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020. Rachel...
Expectant Management Noninferior to Ibuprofen for Extreme Preemies With Patent Ductus Arteriosus
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For infants who are extremely preterm, expectant management is noninferior to early ibuprofen for patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), according to a study published online Dec. 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the Nemours Children’s Health Hot Topics in Neonatology conference, held Dec. 4 to 7 in Washington, D.C.
FDA Updates Guidance on ‘Morning After’ Pill, Making Clear It Does Not Cause Abortions
TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revised the language on “morning after” pills’ packaging to make it clear that the pills are not abortion drugs. For many years, Plan B One-Step and its generic equivalents — collectively...
COVID-19 Vaccination Bests Natural Immunity for Cutting Death, Hospitalizations
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Compared with individuals with natural COVID-19 immunity from previous infection, individuals who are vaccinated have lower rates of all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality, according to a study published in the January issue of the American Journal of Public Health. Wanzhu...
Alcohol Abstinence Aids Alcohol-Related Cirrhosis Across Portal Hypertension Stages
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Alcohol abstinence improves prognosis across all stages of portal hypertension in alcohol-related cirrhosis, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Benedikt Silvester Hofer, M.D., from University of Vienna, and colleagues assessed the clinical implications of abstinence...
Outcomes Worse for Black Patients With Head, Neck Cancer in Clinical Trials
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with head and neck cancer enrolled in clinical trials, outcomes are worse for Black versus White participants, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Jeffrey C. Liu, M.D., from the Lewis...
Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency
WASHINGTON — Now you see them, now you don’t. Some frogs found in South and Central America have the rare ability to turn on and off their nearly transparent appearance, researchers reported in the journal Science. During the day, these nocturnal frogs sleep by hanging underneath tree leaves....
Recommendations Updated for Radiation Therapy in Endometrial Cancer
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Society for Radiation Oncology and published online Oct. 21 in Practical Radiation Oncology, recommendations are presented for the use of adjuvant radiation therapy (RT) for endometrial cancer. Matthew M. Harkenrider, M.D., from Loyola...
Dinosaurs were in their prime, not in decline, when fateful asteroid hit
Paleontologists agree that a massive asteroid strike triggered the end of the dinosaurs, but a debate has persisted over the reptiles’ overall state at the time of the fateful collision. Were non-avian dinosaurs already in decline, and the asteroid just sped up their trudge toward extinction? Or were they...
As the market for new weight loss drugs soars, people with diabetes pay the price
The drug that Jeremy Mitchell takes to manage his diabetes, Ozempic, has become a hot new weight loss fad, and now he’s having trouble finding it. Mitchell, 39, of El Dorado, Kansas, was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2020. It runs in his family. His father, a double...
