Clayton News Daily
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Representatives for Greif wrote in a statement on Twitter, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Clayton News Daily
'Sweet Magnolias' Star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Family Spread Cheer With Adorable Holiday Card
JoAnna Garcia Swisher is giving fans a glimpse at how her family spent the holidays. The Sweet Magnolias actress shared her family holiday card on social media with her half a million followers. In the color-coordinated digital card, the four family members rocked matching black outfits as they posed in...
Clayton News Daily
Usher Mourns Loss of Close Family Member in Tearjerking Message
Usher is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The 44-year-old musician shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce the passing of his Grandma Tina. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he began the post.
Clayton News Daily
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Recap the Year in an Uplifting '2022 Playback' Video
Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are reminiscing on the past year with a sweet new video compilation. Everyone on social media has been partaking in a viral trend that has been circulating TikTok that is used to recap someone's year, and now the actor's girlfriend is taking part.
Clayton News Daily
'Tradwives' promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
On certain corners of the internet, a segment of women is exhibiting a nostalgia for an era it has never known. These millennials and zoomers glamorize the aesthetics of 1950s Americana, donning retro fit-and-flare dresses and posting vintage illustrations of aproned housewives placing dinner on the table. Their politics, too,...
Clayton News Daily
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
Clayton News Daily
'Ozark' Actress Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Touching Throwback Photo
Julia Garner and Mark Foster are celebrating three years of marriage. The Ozark actress, 28, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and her husband, 38, to honor him on their third wedding anniversary. The photo featured blurred lights in the background as the couple walked up...
Clayton News Daily
Ree Drummond Posts Cute Snap of Entire Family Dressed Up as Elves
Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas in style. The Pioneer Woman, 53, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share photos of her family as they got together in Vail, Colorado, to celebrate the holiday. The first photo showcased Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, along with their five...
Clayton News Daily
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit
Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. The Bachelorette alum, 41, has been enjoying a winter wonderland with a variety of snowy activities over the last month, including making snow angels in nothing but a swimsuit. In her latest Instagram Reel, the former television personality ditched...
