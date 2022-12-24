ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Representatives for Greif wrote in a statement on Twitter, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x."
Usher Mourns Loss of Close Family Member in Tearjerking Message

Usher is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The 44-year-old musician shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce the passing of his Grandma Tina. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he began the post.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Recap the Year in an Uplifting '2022 Playback' Video

Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, are reminiscing on the past year with a sweet new video compilation. Everyone on social media has been partaking in a viral trend that has been circulating TikTok that is used to recap someone's year, and now the actor's girlfriend is taking part.
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons

Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
'Ozark' Actress Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Touching Throwback Photo

Julia Garner and Mark Foster are celebrating three years of marriage. The Ozark actress, 28, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of her and her husband, 38, to honor him on their third wedding anniversary. The photo featured blurred lights in the background as the couple walked up...
Ree Drummond Posts Cute Snap of Entire Family Dressed Up as Elves

Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas in style. The Pioneer Woman, 53, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share photos of her family as they got together in Vail, Colorado, to celebrate the holiday. The first photo showcased Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, along with their five...
VAIL, CO
'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Makes Snow Angels in Just a Black Swimsuit

Clare Crawley is bringing swimsuit season to the wintertime this year. The Bachelorette alum, 41, has been enjoying a winter wonderland with a variety of snowy activities over the last month, including making snow angels in nothing but a swimsuit. In her latest Instagram Reel, the former television personality ditched...

