ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Comments / 1

Related
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Heavy traffic is expected as the holiday season continues

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The holiday season brings millions of drivers onto the roadways, and that includes right here in the Circle City. With Dothan being near two different state lines, traffic can be heavier especially on Highway 231, during the holidays as travelers are either on the way to their next holiday destination or are headed home after the Christmas weekend.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Water to be shut off in Hartford

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, December 28, water in Hartford, Alabama will be shut off for repairs. The outage will be city wide and start at 9 a.m. The city of Hartford says that the water will remain out for approximately 2 hours for repairs and urge residents to make the necessary arrangements tonight.
HARTFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires

(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
wdhn.com

Family displaced after a house fire in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville Police Chief...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Rain chances come back in full force this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another chilly one with widespread low 30s throughout the Tri-State, but at least it’s not the 20s this time around!. Wednesday climbs quickly from the low 30s into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Thursday...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
EUFAULA, AL
WSFA

Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve

Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wdhn.com

Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in rural Houston County

GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
ENTERPRISE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy