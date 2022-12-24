Read full article on original website
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
wdhn.com
Heavy traffic is expected as the holiday season continues
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The holiday season brings millions of drivers onto the roadways, and that includes right here in the Circle City. With Dothan being near two different state lines, traffic can be heavier especially on Highway 231, during the holidays as travelers are either on the way to their next holiday destination or are headed home after the Christmas weekend.
wtvy.com
Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon dies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Dothan city manager Don Marnon died Tuesday, according to his daughter’s Facebook page. He was 85. Marnon’s city hall tenure followed his retirement from the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of colonel. He also served several years as chairman of Army...
wtvy.com
Water to be shut off in Hartford
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, December 28, water in Hartford, Alabama will be shut off for repairs. The outage will be city wide and start at 9 a.m. The city of Hartford says that the water will remain out for approximately 2 hours for repairs and urge residents to make the necessary arrangements tonight.
wdhn.com
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires
(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
wdhn.com
Partial road closures around the old Jug Brown recreation center in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The Enterprise City Council has approved the temporary closure” of portions of three streets. in the vicinity of the new recreation and aquatic center construction site. Portions of east Brunson, Hollis, and Swenson streets are now “closed”. They surround the. the site where the...
wdhn.com
Community shows strong support for a family who lost their home to a fire
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For 87-year-old Franklin Knight and his oldest daughter Julie who takes care of him, the holiday weekend was difficult to celebrate as a fire on Christmas eve destroyed the home that they lived in for over 55 years. “Really a shock and at some point...
wdhn.com
Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
wdhn.com
Family displaced after a house fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot...
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
wdhn.com
Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville Police Chief...
wdhn.com
Rain chances come back in full force this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be another chilly one with widespread low 30s throughout the Tri-State, but at least it’s not the 20s this time around!. Wednesday climbs quickly from the low 30s into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Thursday...
wdhn.com
Local business owner elected to Alabama Retail Association’s board of Directors
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Chad Wester, the co-owner of a downtown Enterprise staple Boll Weevil Soap Co., has been elected to the Alabama Retail Association’s board of Directors. Wester and his wife Kendra have been running Boll Weevil Soap Co. full-time since 2019. That same year, the natural soap and...
wdhn.com
Enterprise water works employees burn the midnight oil to repair busted pipes caused by sub-freezing weather
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WAS A VERY “BUSY” TIME FOR ENTERPRISE WATER WORKS PERSONNEL. REPAIRING AND REPLACING “BUSTED PIPES” DUE TO THE “SUB-FREEZING” TEMPS. THIS MORNING, ENTERPRISE WATER WORKS SUPERINTENDENT, ALAN MAHAN, AND HIS EMPLOYEES WORKED. TO DETERMINE THE ORIGIN OF A...
wtvy.com
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested. Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce. Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were...
WSFA
Union Springs man fatally shot on Christmas Eve
Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A 50-year-old man in Union Springs was fatally shot on Christmas Eve, according to the Union Springs Police Department., Sidney Darian Freeman of Union Springs was shot in the chest from a moving vehicle. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 600 block of...
wdhn.com
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
wdhn.com
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
wtvy.com
Paranormal investigation team films in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been in or around the Enterprise area, you know of the Rawls Hotel and Restaurant. The grand building is a staple of the City of Progress and is steeped in history. It’s the rich historical aspect of the Rawls, and Enterprise as a...
