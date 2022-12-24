After an exciting season of college football, the icing on the cake for many Bison and SDSU Jackrabbit fans was to hear that these two major rivals would be Texas bound. For North Dakota State University this will be their 10th trip in 12 years to the Division I FCS national championship game The match-up in Frisco, Texas is a wish-granted scenario. The NDSU Bison will take on South Dakota State University Jackrabbits at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO