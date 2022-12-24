Read full article on original website
How To See NDSU & SDSU In Frisco At FCS Championship
After an exciting season of college football, the icing on the cake for many Bison and SDSU Jackrabbit fans was to hear that these two major rivals would be Texas bound. For North Dakota State University this will be their 10th trip in 12 years to the Division I FCS national championship game The match-up in Frisco, Texas is a wish-granted scenario. The NDSU Bison will take on South Dakota State University Jackrabbits at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
FCS Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU Tale of the Tape
This season’s FCS national championship features two rivals from the Missouri Valley Football Conference. North Dakota State has won nine FCS titles since 2011. South Dakota State has built itself to beat the Bison. How do the two heavyweights stack up on paper?. Here’s a tale of the tape...
Sioux Falls dancers performing at college bowl game in Tampa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A group of Sioux Falls dancers is set to celebrate the New Year in style. Dancers with West Sioux Falls Just For Kix are heading to Tampa, Florida to dance in the pregame and halftime shows at the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Great Bear celebrates season opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear is now open for business if you’re looking for fun over the holiday season. Officials say they made snow on top of the snow we already received in the winter storms last week. In a rare first, all the runs...
Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
Comings & Goings
Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Toys R Us has opened inside Macy’s at The Empire Mall. While the store-within-a-store at Macy’s opened for the holiday season, it is a permanent addition. Toys R Us had a standalone store on The Empire Mall campus until it closed in 2018 as part of a nationwide bankruptcy.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
4Front Studios supporting local entrepreneurs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 4Front Studios Owners Jeff Pickett and Vince Danh have made it their mission to lift up entrepreneurs in the community. A rising tide lifts all boats, is the motto that one local Sioux Falls business lives by. 4Front Studios Owners Jeff Pickett and Vince Danh have made it their mission to lift up entrepreneurs in the community.
Restaurants prepare for 10th annual Burger Battle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle and restaurants in Sioux Falls are busy getting ready. Starting January first through the end of January people will be able to try up to thirty-two burgers from a variety of restaurants in the downtown Sioux Falls area.
Expect sunshine and above zero temps
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Monday, with just a few clouds drifting through from time to time. High temperatures will stay in the single digits across the region. It will be a little breezy in the southeast, with a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially early in the day.
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
2023 Downtown Burger Battle entries announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. shared the participants for the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle starting next week. The contest runs from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and includes specialty burgers from 32 Sioux Falls restaurants. A full list of burgers, descriptions, and location...
Upload your holiday snapshots here
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With weather conditions impacting travel, holiday celebrations may have looked different than expected this year. If you want to share snapshots of your holidays, upload them below.
Industries busy with winter weather aftermath
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Just days after the South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued a no travel advisory industries are working to keep up with demand. Todd Munion has been driving tow trucks for eight years. He says trucks work around the clock for a number of days with large winter weather events.
Woman injured in rollover south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The driver of a pickup was injured Tuesday night in a rollover on Interstate 29 five miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports it happened just after 6:30 at mile marker 172. The pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to icy roads....
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 43 years old, Nick Kiesow is not your typical stroke patient. But the location where his stroke took place, was even less typical. “The stroke occurs in your spinal cord 1% of the time, compared to all strokes that occur in your body. But the recovery rate, you know, runs between 40 and 42%. So being in my early forties, it seems like that is in my benefit to get back to full 100% recovery. So that’s really what we’re hanging our hat on,” said Kiesow.
