Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
WVNews
Hawks' Young sidelined with calf contusion, out vs. Nets
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion. Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain.
WVNews
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game. Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.
WVNews
Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98
L.A. LAKERS (98) James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
WVNews
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
WVNews
Hawks too much for Braxton, 84-49
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Class AA No. 5 South Harrison built a huge early lead and also placed four players in double figures to take an 84-49 victory over Braxton County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Wednesday night at SHHS gymnasium. The Hawks (5-0) used...
WVNews
T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role.
WVNews
RCB #5 hits another 3 EH #3.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd girls basketball was playing for the first time…
WVNews
Rodgers misses practice with knee issue, but expects to play
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season. Now he’s dealing with a knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention.
WVNews
No. 3 Houston 89, Tulsa 50
HOUSTON (13-1) Roberts 7-7 1-2 15, J.Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Mark 6-10 0-0 14, Sasser 5-11 2-3 12, Shead 4-6 0-0 9, Sharp 4-7 3-3 14, Chaney 3-5 0-0 6, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Arceneaux 4-5 0-0 9, R.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 89.
WVNews
Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return
Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
WVNews
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107.
WVNews
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
WVNews
Chargers' Ekeler 'going fantasy crazy' with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase.
WVNews
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42
E. OREGON (0-2) Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
WVNews
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113
MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113.
WVNews
Washington 127, Phoenix 102
PHOENIX (102) Craig 2-6 0-0 5, Landale 1-2 2-2 5, Ayton 14-22 2-2 31, Bridges 6-15 2-2 17, Paul 8-15 1-2 20, Wainright 1-3 0-0 3, Saric 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-6 3-4 8, Biyombo 0-1 0-2 0, Okogie 1-4 0-0 3, Washington Jr. 4-12 1-2 10. Totals 39-87 11-16 102.
WVNews
Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans
Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles (13-2) start 8-0...
Comments / 0