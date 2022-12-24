Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
A little cooler as we head through the 2nd half of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be mild again today, but not as warm as Tuesday’s 61 we saw in Rapid City. It won’t be as windy, either. Look for highs in the lower 50s, with temperatures settling into the 40s this afternoon. Cooler temperatures can be...
kotatv.com
A quiet final week of 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arctic air made a quick return last night, but will be out of here later today as southerly winds return to the area. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with some spots hitting the 50s...
kotatv.com
Upcoming Knights of Columbus fundraiser combines bowling with winter coats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last decade, the start of a new year means an opportunity to give back to the Rapid City community through the Knights of Columbus. In January, the 10th annual Coats for Kids bowling tournament will take place, fundraising money to purchase new coats for kids at the Black Hills Children’s Home.
kotatv.com
Canceled flights continue to disrupt plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There was a major disruption in airlines this past week due to the storm that went across the United States. Many travelers experienced long lines for customer service, slept on airport floors, and were not being able to make it home for the holidays. Although...
kotatv.com
Warmer temperatures on tap Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Others will fall into the 20s. For those who have warmer temperatures, isolated areas of fog could develop due to melting snow. Be cautious of that. Tuesday will have highs range from the...
kotatv.com
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month. About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.
kotatv.com
Hanukkah candle lighting for final night at Mt. Rushmore
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Sunday afternoon, South Dakota’s rabbi hosted the lighting of the last menorah candle at Mt. Rushmore. This marked the eighth night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz said that having the lighting at the iconic monument was a sign of Jewish freedom and religious...
kotatv.com
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20. Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
kotatv.com
Gas prices continue to decline
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week. As of Tuesday, Dec. 27, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.
kotatv.com
Rapid City woman sentenced to 14-year prison term for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stevie Williams, a 39-year-old woman from Rapid City, was sentenced to 14 years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, following a federal indictment in March 2021. In a release, the Department...
kotatv.com
Dispose of your Christmas tree properly
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Christmas Day over, the cleanup process begins, and you might be ready to dispose of your Christmas tree. Real or fake there are ways to throw it out safely. Real Christmas trees start to dry out over time therefore making them more flammable. According...
Comments / 0