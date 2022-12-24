ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Miami 112, L.A. Lakers 98

L.A. LAKERS (98) James 10-18 5-5 27, Walker IV 0-4 0-0 0, Bryant 5-6 1-2 11, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 5-10 3-4 15, Gabriel 4-4 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Brown Jr. 5-6 0-0 14, Christie 0-0 0-0 0, Reaves 0-5 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-16 1-3 15. Totals 37-77 11-15 98.
No. 3 Houston 89, Tulsa 50

HOUSTON (13-1) Roberts 7-7 1-2 15, J.Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Mark 6-10 0-0 14, Sasser 5-11 2-3 12, Shead 4-6 0-0 9, Sharp 4-7 3-3 14, Chaney 3-5 0-0 6, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Arceneaux 4-5 0-0 9, R.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 89.
HOUSTON, TX
Golden State 112, Utah 107

UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107.
UTAH STATE
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113

MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113.
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42

E. OREGON (0-2) Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
SPOKANE, WA
Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
DENVER, CO
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant football coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton,...
DENVER, CO
Curl's absence hurts Commanders, even with Young's return

Chase Young was supposed to boost Washington's defense when he made his season debut, and he did, but the Commanders found out the hard way how much they need a key member of the secondary. Safety Kam Curl's absence because of an ankle injury was obvious during a 37-20 loss...
WASHINGTON, DC

