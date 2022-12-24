ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel Brougham: There’s always Mom’s cookies

By Rachel Brougham
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
They’re buttery and flakey and had a thin layer of icing on top. These crescent moon shaped cookies were then topped with a few holiday sprinkles and would crumble if the dough wasn’t just right. They’ve been a staple at family gatherings for as long as I can remember, usually making their yearly appearance at Thanksgiving and then at Christmas, before going into hibernation for the rest of the year.

I can tell you what they’re called but I can’t spell it — probably some Scandinavian word my grandmother’s family brought over from Finland.

It took my mom a few years to get the recipe just right. She’d say something like, “Your grandma just has the magic touch,” but eventually Mom got the technique down.

My mom was known for her baking, specifically her cookies. When I was little her chocolate chip cookies were a classic among friends and family. Always slightly under-baked so they were a bit crisp along the edges but always gooey in the middle. That’s how she and my dad liked them.

Friends and teammates would cheer when it was my mom’s turn to bring baked goods to various events. She got plenty of requests for her oatmeal-fudge bars or peanut-caramel clusters that tasted almost identical to a PayDay bar.

In later years she often made oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. Occasionally she’d make peanut butter for me and my husband — our favorites. She loved a coconut cookie recipe that was printed in this very newspaper, one that I emailed her when I was editor, thinking she’d like them. She did and the recipe she printed out now looks pretty worn.

One of my favorite memories as a child was making cookies with her at Christmastime. She’d make classic cutout cookies in various shapes — Christmas trees, a bell and candy canes. She’d make up some quick icing with powdered sugar, milk and vanilla — some stayed white while the icing for tree-shaped cookies got green food coloring. She’d lay out newspaper on the kitchen counter and she’d ice the cookies while I got to decorate then with a variety of sprinkles. I’d always be sure to put one of those cinnamon candies on the top of the trees. We’d make a mess and my dad would always come in the kitchen as the official cookie taste tester.

There will be no more of Mom’s cookies.

My mom passed away earlier this month after a very brief battle with a rare, but aggressive form of leukemia.

The day she died, I sat on the couch looking through her box of recipes. Cookies, cakes, brownies — they were all there in her handwriting. Some were stained and were so worn you could barely make out the ingredients list, but I’m willing to bet she didn’t even need many of the recipes in those later years as she knew them all by heart.

To stay busy, my dad who has never been a baker is testing out his skills with some of his favorite cookie recipes she would make him. It’s certainly been trial and error, but he’s getting the hang of it.

I’m going to try my hand at making those crescent moon-shaped cookies that need to be just so for them to turn out right. I know it may take some practice, and even when I get the recipe down I know they won’t turn out quite like mom’s or grandma’s.

My mom may not be here to make her famous cookies anymore, but I know even when she feels so far away, her recipes are right here, waiting.

— Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com.

