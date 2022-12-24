Kendall Stanley: And to all …

Merriest of Christmas to you!

Hopefully the stockings are hung, the gifts purchased, the fixins for Christmas dinner ready to be whipped up into a wonderful meal and everyone is gathering for the holiday.

Houses of worship are beginning to open their doors to the faithful as once again the world celebrates the birth of the Christ child.

Peace on earth would be nice but alas it seems there’s never been peace all over earth on Christmas.

It has been heartwarming to see the outpouring of food, toys, clothing and other necessities for those in the community who struggle financially. No one should be left out of the joys of Christmas.

And for the Jewish members of our community, we shall say Happy Hanukkah. Hanukkah is a Jewish festival that reaffirms the ideals of Judaism and commemorates in particular the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles on each of the eight days of the festival.

This is a festive time of the year, and with a little luck, there may be snow for Christmas although the 10-day forecast wasn’t showing any major snowstorms. Just as long as the weather stays nice between here and Arizona.

Ah, Arizona

Ah Arizona, land of the election loonies.

True to her word, Kari Lake, candidate for governor, is still seeking to get a court or other officials to confer on her the title of governor even though she lost the election to Katie Hobbs. Now she wonders about a do-over of the Maricopa County election and filed a 70-page lawsuit to get the election overturned.

It was all expected, of course, because she said before the election that she would accept the results of the election — if she won.

What arrogance! She joins the failed GOP secretary of state and attorney general candidates in seeking to overturn the election.

The lawsuit is similar to others across the country that have been tossed by judges and there is a high likelihood that will be the fate of this one as well.

The suits often list a number of reasons the election should be voided, but they are so general as to be useless. Too many “we think” or “we believe” or “we’ve heard from voters” to add up to solid evidence that honest to goodness fraud existed, or the election was twisted in some other way to keep all those GOP candidates in the loser category.

In other Arizona news, outgoing governor Doug Ducey has tweaked the feds’ nose by stacking shipping containers two high along the border near Yuma to “fill in the gaps” where federal barriers are not in shape.

Federal officials are not pleased, noting the containers were put there without any permits or permission from federal or tribal officials. They have disrupted wildlife movement in the area and has used unauthorized security personnel that may interfere with federal operations.

Stay tuned on the container issue.

Meanwhile, across the country in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has two issues going one that’s not working out so well and another, well, we’ll see.

DeSantis formed a task force to seek out and prosecute election fraud. Turns out there isn’t much in the Sunshine State and what there is is dubious enough to have the cases thrown out of court.

The bulk of the fraud cases found are connected with a change in the law that allowed convicted felons to vote. The exceptions were those who committed murder or sexual crimes. Those allowed to vote need to have completed their sentence.

Florida being Florida, the state got a ruling that completing their term meant making sure all the fines, penalties and restitution must be paid. Except no one seemed to be able to come up with what prisoners owed to make it possible for them to vote.

So the first people arrested for “fraud” were those who innocently voted before their sentence was complete. Fortunately for them, the state courts have tossed many of the arrests.

And going against his own past, DeSantis, who initially was all for the COVID-19 vaccine, but later threw out mandates, has formed a committee to basically hold the vaccine on trial.

According to CNN, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday asked his state’s Supreme Court to green-light an investigation of “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to COVID-19 vaccines,” his latest move to cast doubt on the vaccines’ effectiveness and amplify fears about side effects.

In the petition filed with the Florida Supreme Court, the Republican governor requests the empaneling of a grand jury to investigate a broad group of entities associated with the development, distribution and promotion of the vaccines, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and their executive officers, as well as medical associations.

DeSantis also said he was launching a public health integrity committee — a panel that would counter the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which DeSantis said “is not serving a useful function; it’s really serving to advance narratives rather than do evidence-based medicine.” The panel would assess guidance and actions from federal agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC.

Hopefully the court will reject his entreaties as you can imagine what it would be to have each state run its own health service and structure.

Ah, the machinations of one who would be president maybe?

— Kendall P. Stanley is retired editor of the News-Review. He can be contacted at kendallstanley@charter.net. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and not necessarily of the Petoskey News-Review or its employees.