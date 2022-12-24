My Take: Plight of the pits

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 1 in 600 pit bulls once surrendered to a shelter will make it out alive.

The pit bull breed makes up almost 6% of the dog population in the United States. That amounts to between 3-7 million pit bulls and mixes.

Modern pit bulls are descended from the Olde English Bull Dog which was originally used for sports like “bull baiting” in the 19th century. After that practice was abolished due to inhumanity, Old English bull dogs were cross-bred with terriers to create a smaller, more scrappy dog used for dog fighting.

Based on that background, today’s pit bulls often have a troubled reputation. Unfortunately, this breed is often mismanaged and taught to be mean and aggressive.

Pit bull is a label used to describe a wide array of dogs with common characteristics often with a combination of multiple breeds. They are usually identified as being short, muscular dogs with light-bulb shaped heads.

The true nature of pit bulls is that they are actually extremely loving and loyal animals who like to be lap dogs. They are also sweet, smart, and funny.

These dogs are often misunderstood since they are tenacious as when they put their minds to a task; they can achieve it. They make great sporting dogs who excel in agility with their strength and speed.

The flip-side is that with all their energy and determination, they can be willful and even stubborn.

Because of their people-pleasing nature, they are extremely trainable. The key to their outcome is based on their handler.

In the early 20th century, pit bulls were treasured as family dogs, mascots and military heroes. One infamous pup, Sargent Stubby, served with soldiers in France during World War I he received a Purple Heart medal, was promoted to sergeant and lived to a ripe, old age.

Now, to the plight of the pit bull. Our local shelters are filled to capacity. Most of the strays who are picked up have some pit bull characteristics.

All of the strays that are found in Branch and Hillsdale counties end up in Branch County as rescues.

To help with population control, Animal Aid of Branch County is joining forces with The Humane Society of Branch County to offer a program to help neuter and spay 100 pit bull dogs and mixes for $50 off the regular cost. This is a great savings as the BARC program already saves clients one-third of the traditional cost.

The offer is set for the first 100 dogs for now. If that goal is reached and more money is forthcoming, the program may be extended.

To receive the $50 discount on a spay or neuter for a pit bull or pit bull mix please contact: BARC at 517-227-7288.

So far, the Branch County Humane Society, Refurbished Pets and BARC have received a total of $5,500 which will help spay/neuter 55 dogs with the $50 contribution for each procedure.

To contribute to the project, donations can be made to either Animal Aid of Branch County, 517-294-1360; or the Humane Society of Branch County, 517-639-4426.

Anita Ledesma
3d ago

wrong. all it takes is for that beautiful dog to get "hit" by any other dog but especially its own kind .and you have a dangerous weapon on your hands that will kill other animals and hurt other people. period. anyone who knows , knows. They are way too easily triggered. This opinion piece fails to tell all sides. It is only to let readers know that you own pit bulls and only blame handlers. Egregiously incorrect. They aren't "cool" and they are dangerous weapons in the wrong hands...which seems to be the only types of people who own them. It is very sad . Take out the bad owners first and then come back and try to get others to like these beautiful dogs again. sadly it will take decades upon decades to breed the bad out of the humans.

