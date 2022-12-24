Library Lines: Check out our audiobook offerings

The Cheboygan Area Public Library is excited to announce the addition of Vox Books to the Children’s collection! Vox Books are “books that talk” because they include a full-audio playback recording attached to a print book. As Vox Publishing says, “The permanently attached Vox Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along. There’s no need for computers, tablets or CDs. Children simply push a button to listen and read.”

The Vox Audio playback device includes a headphone jack as well as an external speaker, a play/pause button, volume controls, page-turning controls, and an on/off switch as well as a low battery indicator. The high-capacity battery lasts up to 150 plays! Books will be charged each time they are returned to the library so the next reader should have a fully charged battery.

There are both fiction and non-fiction Vox Book titles in the collection and more of both will be added as they become available. Some of the great titles in the new Vox Books collection right now include “I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes, “Bear Island” by Matthew Cordell, “What a Wonderful World” by George Weiss, “A History of Me” by Adrea Theodore, and “Where is the Dragon?” by Leo Timmers.

Please note that Vox Books should NOT be returned in the drop box outside. They should be brought in and returned at the front desk like DVD, CDs, or Library of Things items. Also, they cannot be put on hold online (even though it may look like there is that option) but they can be reserved by calling the library.

Other exciting news for the kiddos is another round of Story Times with Ms. Nancy. Visit the Cheboygan Area Public Library on Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m. for an entertaining story and project. This program takes place in the Children’s wing of the library and is great for kiddos 0-4 years-of-age. Mark your calendars! The dates for Story Time include the following: Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

As we have been exploring several electronic resources, another one to check out is Consumer Reports Online. Consumer Reports conducts independent research and shares the results through ratings and reviews of products and services.

The mission of Consumer Reports is to “create a fair and just marketplace for all.” CR states that, “as a mission-driven, independent, nonprofit member organization, CR empowers and informs consumers, incentivizes corporations to act responsibly, and helps policymakers prioritize the rights and interests of consumers in order to shape a truly consumer-driven marketplace.”

To access this great resource, visit cheboyganlibrary.org, click on the "Looking For" drop-down menu, then select "Your Digital Library" and click on "Consumer Reports Online."

This will take you to an Ebsco “Select Resource” page. Click on the link under the Consumer Reports logo to open the Consumer Reports Online site that is provided by subscription through the Cheboygan Area Public Library.

When the Consumer Reports site loads, you will have the ability to either enter a keyword into the search bar at the top of page or select categories along the menu bar. These categories include cars, home & garden, appliances, electronics, news, deals, and others that you can explore. You could also choose to scroll down the page and click on other features such as listed articles, icons in the ratings and reviews section, search “products from A-Z” and so on.

The Cheboygan Area Public Library is again teaming up with Versiti Blood Centers of Michigan to host a blood drive at the library. The drive will take place 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Walk-ins are welcome but sign-ups are encouraged. Call or stop by the Library to register to give blood.

Just a reminder, the Cheboygan Area Public Library will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (Dec. 23-24) as well as New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day (Dec. 31-Jan. 1).

Looking ahead, the Cheboygan Area Public Library will also be hosting a beginner and an intermediate Sign Language Class, taught by instructor Judy Ryan. This class is free to participate in and it is open to ages 9 to adult. There will be six class sessions on Tuesdays starting Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 14. The beginner class will take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the intermediate class will follow 6:30-7:30 p.m. All materials will be provided. Please register by stopping by the library or calling 231-627-2381.

— Emily Clare is program director of the Cheboygan Area Public Library.