sfstandard.com

See the Crimes Each SF Police Station Handled in 2022

San Francisco’s overall crime rate this year remained below pre-pandemic levels—defying national media coverage about the city as a hellscape of unchecked drug use and theft. But some parts of the city were harder hit than others. So what crimes were more prevalent in your neighborhood in 2022?
PORTOLA, CA
SFGate

No Foul Play Suspected In Death Of Child Last Week

OAKLAND (BCN) Oakland police said late Tuesday that no foul play was involved in the death of a child last week. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. last Thursday in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, police said.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA charges mother with murder of 2 little girls

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco District Attorney on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old mother with the murder of her two little girls. Paulesha Green-Pulliam made her first court appearance later in the afternoon on two counts of murder stemming from the Dec. 23 deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Paragon and Justice, 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person killed in Christmas Eve shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland

OAKLAND – A person was shot and killed along International Boulevard in Oakland on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police are asking anyone with more information to please call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Christmas death outside San Jose hospital being investigated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco woman charged in Bayview double homicide that left 2 young girls dead

SAN FRANCISCO – A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday.San Francisco resident Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning after returning home and finding them unresponsive, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.Green-Pulliam was taken into custody at her home on Navy Road and was set to be arraigned on the murder charges Wednesday afternoon.Late last Friday morning, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incident,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland’s housing and homelessness programs faced scrutiny in 2022

Oakland’s overlapping crises of housing affordability and homelessness have been intensifying for years now and there don’t seem to be any solutions within sight. The city’s average home price brushed up against $1 million this year, putting ownership out of reach for most residents. Some tenants are still struggling to pay rent because of the ongoing pandemic, which is causing financial pain for some landlords. And the homeless population keeps growing, as city policies don’t seem to be reaching the scale that’s needed.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
SFGate

Two Arrested In Connection With Fatal October Shooting

San Jose Police have arrested two suspects this week in connection with the city's 32nd homicide this year. SJPD issued a statement that Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22, and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20, both of Sunnyvale, were arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the fatal Oct. 30 shooting of 19-year-old San Jose resident Daniel Arredondo Guizar.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Over a dozen displaced by San Francisco apartment fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven adults and four children were displaced by a fire at a San Francisco apartment Monday, according to a tweet from the fire department. The fire is under control as of 8:46 p.m. It was at 1192 Geneva Avenue in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. There were no injuries and the cause of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stolen U-haul containing prized Leonard Peltier statue recovered

OAKLAND, Calif. - A U-Haul truck that was stolen last week, containing a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier, was found Tuesday. The truck was spotted in Oakland by a jogger who had seen KTVU's coverage of the missing truck, according to Roberto Martinez, exhibitions director at...
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Council Moves to OK Establishment of Public Bank for Oakland, East Bay

The City of Oakland took another step toward establishing the Public Bank of the East Bay. The Oakland Finance and Management Committee voted to approve forwarding District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife’s resolution to the City Council meeting on Dec. 20, 2022, with the intent for the City of Oakland, in collaboration with Alameda County, City of Berkeley and City of Richmond, and additional cities as interested, to establish the bank.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Arrest Made In Hate Crime Incident at East Bay In-N-Out

This morning's gusty winds, from the atmospheric river that is passing through the Bay Area, caused the Golden Gate Bridge to become a giant harmonica again. The bridge was "singing" again as the wind blew through the west-facing railing. [KPIX]. San Ramon police have made an arrest in the Saturday...

