The Next Google Chrome Update Could Be Here Soon, With A Long Overdue Feature
Chrome has a couple of major enhancements coming in version 110 As a result, it will be rolling out the new features a week ahead of time in a limited release.
Musk Expands Twitter Blue Perks With More Visibility And Longer Video Uploads
Twitter rolled out two new features for the eight-dollar Twitter Blue tier including promoted replies and longer videos. We have all the details.
Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025
Google has big plans for the Pixel series, including everything from the anticipated Pixel foldable to the elimination of yearly A-series variants.
Hidden Xbox Series X|S Features That Will Make Your Console Even Better
Your new Xbox has a collection of features that can improve your experience in at-home gaming: -- from controller button remapping to break reminders.
LG's 2023 Soundbars Include A Model Designed For The Brand's C3 OLEDs
LG will introduce three new soundbars at CES 2023, including a new high-end model designed to work with LG TVs. We have all the details for you.
AirPods Case Flashing Red, Green, Or White? Here's What You Need To Do
While part of the appeal of AirPods may be the fairly minimal design, that minimalism can result in confusion. Since Apple's earbuds and charging case have no built-in digital screen, they have to rely on an assortment of LED colors to tell you what's their status. This is generally pretty...
The Zagato Raptor Is A Futuristic Lamborghini Concept We Wish Made Production
The Lamborghini Zagato Raptor was an amazing-looking and handling concept car from the mid-1990s. We'll tell you why we wish it had been built and released.
Everything We Know About Volkswagen's New EV, Ahead Of CES 2023 Reveal
Volkswagen won't be revealing everything about its new EV at CES, but confirming its name and giving us all a glimpse of a "camouflaged" version of the vehicle.
